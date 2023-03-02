Men And Skincare: The New Frontier For Personal Care Market

Changing societal norms that encourage self-care for all genders, the influence of social media and the exposure to skincare routines and products is inspiring men to get more skin in the personal care market

Traditionally, skincare has been marketed and perceived as a predominantly feminine activity; women were offered various skincare products while men received slapdash applications of a limited number of essentials. Nonetheless, with the focus on gender-neutral beauty, the skincare industry has tried to evolve the idea of masculinity in a more holistic direction. Men today also have more skin in this business, literally.

Celebrity entrances in the space also mark this significant shift in the industry; Harry Styles launched his gender-neutral cosmetics brand, Pleasing, and John Legend’s latest venture, a skincare brand called Loved01, follows close at the heels of Pharrell Williams’ Humanrace and Brad Pitt’s Le Domaine. It is no wonder, then, that the men’s skincare products market is estimated to grow by USD 5.78 billion from 2021 to 2026, according to a report by Technavio.

The ripples of this concentrated effort are also palpable in India, where brands have ventured into the space of skincare products made especially for men, and male skincare and beauty influencers share the spotlight on social media. This shift is likely a combination of multiple factors, including changing societal norms that encourage self-care for all genders, the influence of social media and the exposure to skincare routines and products. “With self-care being normalised for everyone through social media and the new generation being woke and sensitive, men have started seeing the importance of it, and that skincare is for everyone, and it has nothing to do with your gender. The importance of skincare in one’s life is only to make you look and feel good, and who doesn’t want to look and feel their best?” expresses Rahil Sayed, a skincare and beauty content creator.

It is no secret that men have had limited options to improve their grooming, even if they wanted to. That inspired the launch of Ustraa, which provides a variety of skin, beard, haircare, and fragrance products targeted towards men, in 2016. “There is significant potential for the conversion of men from using unisex/female grooming products such as soaps, shampoos, face washes, and hair oils to those specifically formulated for them. Each of these product categories presents a significant opportunity for growth, with the soap market alone being valued at approximately Rs 18000 crore, and hair oils and shampoos also in a similar bracket,” shares Rajat Tuli, co-founder of Ustraa.

But is this change only surface deep? Not really. The changing societal attitudes towards grooming are prompting more men to go beyond the CTM routine and opt for permanent cosmetological treatments. Dr Meghna Gupta, a Delhi-based dermatologist and aesthetician, sheds light on the matter. “I have seen more men coming in for appointments over the last five to eight years. They are looking for a better skincare regime and becoming more aware of their issues. The procedures most popular among men are HIFU, Clear Lift Laser, Ozy Facials, Hydra Facials, Botox, and Fillers,” she adds.

What’s more, they are focussing on more than just the face. “I’ve observed many of them are very conscious about their neck. We used to think they tend to ignore the neck, but neck rejuvenation procedures are becoming popular these days,” Gupta shares.

Even as the personal care market in India is burgeoning, there are limitations in the men’s grooming business. “Many men are still not familiar with the concept of grooming beyond basic hygiene, and there is a need for more awareness campaigns and education on the benefits of grooming. We extensively educate our customers about grooming and how they can improve,” Tuli adds. And for men who are still on the fence about starting a dedicated skincare regime, Zayed has just one piece of advice. “Remember that taking care of your skin and showing vulnerability are positive qualities that enhance your attractiveness rather than detract from it. Masculinity can and should be defined on your own terms.”