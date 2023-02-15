Louis Vuitton appoints Pharrell Williams as its new Men’s Creative Director

In what seems to be the biggest news in the fashion industry, LVMH has announced that American singer and record producer Pharrell Williams will take over the reins of men’s collections at Louis Vuitton in his new role as the menswear creative director.

Louis Vuitton is delighted to welcome @Pharrell as its new Men’s Creative Director. His first collection for Louis Vuitton will be revealed next June during Men’s Fashion Week in Paris. #LouisVuitton #PharrellWilliams pic.twitter.com/GRCQFfOAHK — Louis Vuitton (@LouisVuitton) February 14, 2023

The label described Williams as “a visionary whose creative universes expand from music to art, and to fashion – establishing himself as a cultural, global icon over the past twenty years.” He will reveal his first collection for Louis Vuitton this June during the Men’s Fashion Week in Paris. The Grammy-winning producer and rapper was welcomed by Pietro Beccari, Louis Vuitton’s Chairman and CEO, who praised the new creative director in his statement: “I am glad to welcome Pharrell back home, after our collaborations in 2004 and 2008 for Louis Vuitton, as our new Men’s Creative Director. His creative vision beyond fashion will undoubtedly lead Louis Vuitton towards a new and very exciting chapter.”

This isn’t Williams’ first foray into the fashion space. In addition to his collaborations with the French fashion brand, he collaborated artistically with sportswear giant Adidas and luxury brands Moncler and Chanel. He had also designed eyewear for LV with designer Marc Jacobs. Williams also co-founded brands Billionaire Boys Club and Ice Cream Footwear and dabbled in the skincare business with his brand Humanrace.

Williams’ predecessor, Abloh, labelled the Karl Lagerfeld of his generation, brought streetwear to the highest levels of luxury, and opened the door to diversity and creativity beyond the realm of fashion before passing away in 2021.