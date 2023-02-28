Asian Paints’ Colour Of The Year Has A Silver Lining

A brand that is synonymous with colours, Asian Paints has been researching how our design perceptions evolve with impressions of sociocultural trends that dominate our minds and worlds. And 2023, which marked 20 years of Asian Paints ColourNext, revealed the four forecast design directions–’Gothilicious’, ‘Edge of the Forest’, ‘Sleep Sense’ and ‘Shroom’, all inspired by various trends and leanings across different industries, right from fashion to technology and travel.

The Colour of the Year – Silver Escapade also speaks to the ubiquitous need to look for hope and glamour. As a new generation looks for affordable luxury that seeps into their homes and becomes an extension of their personality, Asian Paints, too, looks forward to diversifying its portfolio to capture this market.

ColourNext’s design directions are inspired by various trends across different industries ColourNext’s design directions are inspired by various trends across different industries

“We are no longer about the four walls, but are also concerned with what goes between the four walls too,” expresses Amit Syngle, Managing Director and CEO of Asian Paints Ltd, which has also forayed into the space of Home Décor with Beautiful Homes. “We are building the concept of affordable consultation; through Beautiful Homes, we offer all consultations about what will go inside a house under one roof. We can not only inspire the customer with visualisation but also turn it into execution,” he adds. The vision is apparent through the launch of the Wallpaper of the Year – AION and a breakthrough natural and earth-safe paint called Nilaya Naturals, accompanied by an imaginative palette of wall finishes called Material Finishes by Royale Play.

Nilaya Naturals by Asian Paints is a natural and earth-safe paint Nilaya Naturals by Asian Paints is a natural and earth-safe paint

As young Indians, especially Gen Z and millennials, are poised to be the next big spenders in the market, it is no wonder that all design trends are similar in tonality with their collective outlook. The design directions for the year highlight self-expression, wellness, fantasy and connecting with the world, all hallmarks of changing perceptions. There is also an increased focus on sustainability in this generation of consumers; hence Nilaya Naturals is made with 90% earth-positive ingredients making it robust and breathable, with a clean, fresh smell. This change in consumption patterns of a younger market is being addressed through an approach towards digitisation and affordable luxury.

ColourNext’s forecast for 2023 is all about building a better future ColourNext’s forecast for 2023 is all about building a better future

“The whole area of digitalisation and visualisation that we are approaching appeals to the younger audience. At the same time, there are micro-segmentations within the same group. For example, many in the Gen Z crowd are natural maximalists; they like clutter and chaos and wish to express themselves with various things, all in one place. Gen Alpha may want a particular texture in just one corner of their wall because that is their space. So we want to avoid putting them into a regimented behaviour or box. We are giving them outliers and letting them pick and choose whatever they wish to incorporate,” Syngle shares.