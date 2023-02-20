Trends This Year, Take The ‘Clean Girl Aesthetic’ To Your Nails Glazed nails and skin, sheer nudes with pearl chrome and French tips are absolutely in, and for good measure

Slick hair, makeup that’s barely there, manicured hands clutching on matcha – the clean girl aesthetic is ruling Tik Tok. Can’t venture a guess as to what it looks like? Think Hailey Bieber’s effortlessly gorgeous style. Glazed nails and skin, sheer nudes with pearl chrome and French tips are absolutely in, and for good measure.