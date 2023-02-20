scorecardresearch
This Year, Take The ‘Clean Girl Aesthetic’ To Your Nails

Glazed nails and skin, sheer nudes with pearl chrome and French tips are absolutely in, and for good measure

By Et Al Desk
Slick hair, makeup that’s barely there, manicured hands clutching on matcha – the clean girl aesthetic is ruling Tik Tok. Can’t venture a guess as to what it looks like? Think Hailey Bieber’s effortlessly gorgeous style. Glazed nails and skin, sheer nudes with pearl chrome and French tips are absolutely in, and for good measure. 

Since your nails will be the star of this show, make sure they are buffed, super clean and perfectly filed into shape. Add a sheer topcoat onto your base and dive headfirst into semi-opaque blush colours for the perfect clean girl aesthetic. Here are a few ways you can go with this minimalist manicured look:

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Me (@just.me.living.daybyday)

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by val (@nailsssbyval)

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sabrina (@sweetnailsbysab_)

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The nail babe ams (@thenailbabe.ams)

