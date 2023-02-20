This Year, Take The ‘Clean Girl Aesthetic’ To Your Nails
Glazed nails and skin, sheer nudes with pearl chrome and French tips are absolutely in, and for good measure
Slick hair, makeup that’s barely there, manicured hands clutching on matcha – the clean girl aesthetic is ruling Tik Tok. Can’t venture a guess as to what it looks like? Think Hailey Bieber’s effortlessly gorgeous style. Glazed nails and skin, sheer nudes with pearl chrome and French tips are absolutely in, and for good measure.
Since your nails will be the star of this show, make sure they are buffed, super clean and perfectly filed into shape. Add a sheer topcoat onto your base and dive headfirst into semi-opaque blush colours for the perfect clean girl aesthetic. Here are a few ways you can go with this minimalist manicured look:
