Shine Bright Like A Diamond: Iconic Celeb Jewellery Moments That Left Us In Awe

Diamonds are a celebrity’s best friend. Whether it’s on the red carpet of the Oscars or the scintillating Grammy’s, celebrities sure know how to shine (and outshine each other) with the right kind of bling. As we look to 2023 for more style inspiration, here’s a look at some of the most expensive and influential diamonds that shone brightly in a sea of fashionable outings.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

The quintessential desi girl certainly knows how to elevate her excellent sartorial choices with the perfect accessory. At the 2020 Golden Globes, the actor looked like a million bucks and sported a tantalising pear-shaped Bulgari diamond necklace and diamond stud earrings, which only added to her stunning pink Cristina Ottaviano gown.

Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga has etched her name in history for more than one reason. For her Oscars 2019 look, the Star Is Born actor chose a black gown by Alexander McQueen. What set her apart was a 128.54-carat Tiffany & Co. yellow-diamond necklace called the Tiffany Diamond around her neck. The diamond, touted to be worth $30 million, has been worn by only three other people, including Audrey Hepburn and Beyonce. The evening also turned out to be a spectacular outing for Gaga, who picked up the coveted golden statue for Best Original Song for ‘Shallow’.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonam Kapoor Ahuja (@sonamkapoor)

While she made a stunning statement in a red Rami Kadi couture gown at the Red Sea Film Festival in 2022, what stood out against the elaborate gown was the gigantic and dazzling diamond necklace by Chopard. She accentuated the look with smoky eyes and stunning red lips.

Lenny Kravitz

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ERICA DELIGNE (DUH-line) (@delightfully_deligne)

While diamonds have been a woman’s best friend, Grammys 2022 was a crash course on how diamond accessories work for men. Lenny Kravitz stood out from the crowd with his chainmail top and leather pants, only made better with a House of Kantor layered diamond tennis necklaces and bracelets.

Zendaya

View this post on Instagram A post shared by sanipts (@multifandomsanipst)

The young star has been serving iconic looks over the last few years, but the one that stands out for its bling is her 2021 outing at the Oscars dressed in a yellow custom Valentino cutout dress. The Euphoria star paired the look with Bulgari jewellery and Jimmy Choo heels.

Rihanna

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Costume Designers (@costumedesigners)

The singer has always been appreciated for her eclectic style on all her red-carpet appearances, and her 2021 Met Gala outfit was no different. Dressed in a couture Balenciaga, RiRi showed off an astonishing 267 carats worth of Bulgari high jewellery coupled with pear-shaped earrings.

Alia Bhatt

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt 💛 (@aliaabhatt)

The newest mom on the block graced the red carpet of an award ceremony in Singapore decked up in Bulgari jewels. She sported the single and double-coil Serpenti rose-gold bracelet to accentuate her metallic gown, designed by Gauri and Nainika. She coupled it with the Serpenti creation ring and two rose-gold three-band ring sets.

Billy Porter

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Billy Porter (@theebillyporter)

The ‘Pose’ actor added massively to the bling quotient at the Emmys 2021 red carpet, where he sported an all-black ensemble by Ashi Studio. What stood out was a jaw-dropping Lorraine Schwartz necklace encrusted with white diamonds and emeralds. The jewel is reportedly worth $1 million. That’s not all. The star also wore a set of diamond-studded ear cuffs, cuff-style bracelets and multiple dazzling cocktail rings.

Deepika Padukone

The Maison is pleased to welcome the Indian actress, producer and philanthropist @deepikapadukone to the family as its newest ambassador. #Cartier pic.twitter.com/mwjr8qY2Vm — Cartier (@Cartier) October 3, 2022

Actor, producer, philanthropist. Deepika wears many hats in her life. Add to it a stunning repertoire of her fashionable outings. A great example of this was Cartier’s announcement of the actor being their new brand ambassador. The black and white picture of Deepika, where she was seen sporting a diamond necklace from the French luxury brand, is surely imprinted on our minds. She also chose to wear Cartier at her Cannes appearance last year, another look that was the talk of the town.