If You Appreciate Craftsmanship, These Jewellery Brands Should Be On Your Radar

In India, jewellery has been around for centuries and is deeply rooted in tradition and culture. But in recent years, there has been a move towards sustainability and craftsmanship in the jewellery industry, wherein the country’s rich heritage comes to play a significant part. For a new generation, luxury is synonymous with conscious decisions and actions. Here’s a look at some of the best homegrown jewellery brands in India that are creating beautiful and unique pieces that tell a story.

Tangerine

Touted as India’s first ‘bio-jewellery’ brand, Tangerine combines design innovation and sustainability, creating sustainable pieces from 100% recycled materials. All the natural elements, such as spices and plants, undergo a rigorous six steps of production to reach their final form. Founded in 2021 by J. P. Meena and Shristi Ghunawat, a talented father-daughter duo, Tangerine’s collections take inspiration from life around us. Make sure to browse through their Spice collection; our favourite is the Cinnamon Earrings, also sported by Diya Mirza.

Azga

Inspired by the craftsmanship of artisans, especially in the cultural epicentre of Jaipur, Nikita and Namita founded Azga in 2014. Fusing traditional processes and regal motifs with artisanal insight, Azga focuses on accessories that are contemporary and wearable. Think cufflinks, buttons, bangles, hair accessories and more; there is something for everyone at Azga. Their focus on ethical practices has endeared them to celebs, with the likes of Kareena Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar donning their handcrafted pieces.

Aulerth

A couture-inspired and conscious jewellery brand, Aulerth makes designer wear out of reclaimed industrial waste and man-made gemstones. With a focus on circularity and climate change, the brand allows customers to rent a piece of jewellery through their ‘Loop’ initiative. With Loop, you can purchase jewellery with an open option to exchange designs anytime after 12 months. Additionally, you can ‘Loop’ a piece for a fee, and wear the accessory for three weeks, with the option to extend the time duration.

Baka

Founded by Rebecca Reubens, Baka is a slow-designed, contemporary, sustainable, ethically-handcrafted jewellery brand that incorporates upcycled, repurposed, recyclable and renewable materials to handcraft pieces that are unique, emotional and inspirational. At Baka, the focus is on keeping traditional craftsmanship alive; hence, they employ local craftspeople in the design process. One of their iconic collections is Avani, which features tiger-claw-shaped pendants and pays homage to the tigress that was killed in Gujarat.

Studio Love Letter

Crafted nomadic pieces with recycled plastic and sterling silver/gold vermeil, Studio Love Letter’s accessories are handmade for perfection. Not only do these pieces add a pop of colour to your everyday style, but they are also unique, individualistic and a conversation starter in themselves. Their statement jewels have also been spotted on stars like Alia Bhatt, Radhika Apte and Rashmika Mandanna.