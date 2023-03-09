(Cor)Setting The Tone For 2023
It is no secret that the fashion world has reclaimed corsets, unshackling it from its age-old gender constraints
Fashion tends to be cyclical; baggy pants that went out of style decades ago have made a sizzling comeback, harking back to the olden times. And so have corsets. Once designed to idealise feminine silhouette, corsets were a symbol of women’s oppression. But Vivienne Westwood incorporated corsets into her historicist punk aesthetic in the 1970s as a symbol of empowerment, and never looked back. Corsets today have made their way from beneath the layers of patriarchy to the forefront of self-expression.
From denim corsets to tailored waists, our lockdown loungewear has given way to more bold, body sculpting looks. And women aren’t the only ones who like to be harnessed in them; corsets are the domain of all genders alike. And if you’re looking to add this beloved runway favourite to your wardrobe, here is a lookbook on how celebrities get corsets right.
Beyonce
Janhvi Kapoor
Ben Platt
Lizzo
Dua Lipa
Ananya Panday
Evan Mock
Olivia Rodrigo