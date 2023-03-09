Trends (Cor)Setting The Tone For 2023 It is no secret that the fashion world has reclaimed corsets, unshackling it from its age-old gender constraints

Fashion tends to be cyclical; baggy pants that went out of style decades ago have made a sizzling comeback, harking back to the olden times. And so have corsets. Once designed to idealise feminine silhouette, corsets were a symbol of women’s oppression. But Vivienne Westwood incorporated corsets into her historicist punk aesthetic in the 1970s as a symbol of empowerment, and never looked back. Corsets today have made their way from beneath the layers of patriarchy to the forefront of self-expression.