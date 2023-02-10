A Peak Into The World of Fashion with Isha Borah

2022 was proof that the world of fashion is seeing a dynamic change, and much of what we thought was passe is a raging trend. Creators and influencers, especially Gen Z, have influenced a lot of fashion houses, turning the tables for this evolving industry. In a year that will herald a more intense influx of TV and movies, and their impact on emerging trends, one thing is clear – in this era of individualism, you can take your pick from this varied landscape and select what resonates the most with you.

To get a sense of what will work this year, we spoke to fashion creator Isha Borah about trends she perceives will set the tone for 2023.

The Luscious Feel of Velvet

From Schiaparelli’s velvet couture gowns to Coach’s velveteen frocks, this fabric is definitely a show-stopper. Its historical associations with nobility and high fashion add to the structural drama. This plush and opulent fabric will see it become one of the biggest trends in 2023, according to Borah. “Velvet garments are always in trend because of their luxurious look and feel; its unique texture and sheen lend it easily to both Indian wear such as lehengas and salwar suits, as well as timeless evening gowns and formal wear,” she says.

Lookbook of Monochromes

In this fashion maximalism era, monochrome looks were all the rage last year. And Borah believes it’ll continue to rule the runway this year as well. “Monochrome looks are easy to accessorise and can be dressed up or down depending on the occasion. Additionally, monochrome looks are flattering and slimming, making them a great choice for any body type. And there is never a better time for power dressing, with a monochrome blazer and pants,” the creator adds. While hot pink scorched the fashion avenue last year, with celebs like Zendaya, Selena Gomez and closer home Ranveer Singh sporting the monochrome look, which colour dominates this year, remains to be seen.

Organza Flow

Many celebrities and designers are reinventing the nostalgic trend of organza, but with a modern twist. Actress Samantha Prabhu recently donned an ivory organza saree which she teamed with a sleeveless silk blouse. Sobhita Dhulipal, too, picked a stunning co-ord from the shelves of fashion designer house July Issue, pairing a silk blouse with a chequered organza skirt in multicoloured shades. Isha Borah resonates with this trend and adds, “Organza is always in trend because it is lightweight, sheer, and has a luxurious look, making it perfect for special occasions. Plus, it can be easily accessorised. The best way forward is to pick a colour that compliments your skin tone.”

Effortless Co-ords

In 2023 we can expect to see a lot of utilitarian wear, especially in co-ords. Emily in Paris and The White Lotus were major trendsetters to keep co-ords going well into this year. “They are versatile and easy to style while being comfortable and flattering. I also feel co-ord sets provide a great way to mix and match different pieces and create a unique look, especially when you do not want to put too much effort into styling. It certainly is here to stay,” Borah expresses.

Flowy Textures

While body-hugging silhouettes have been a rage, 2023 could also see us embrace flowy dresses, with frills and tulle for a free spring step, especially in bright 80s shades. Keep an eye out for soft, sheer dresses, shares Borah. “Frills and tulle dresses, as well as soft fabrics, are ideal for summers. Floor-length dresses add a subtle, feminine charm; it is definitely a great choice for those who want a timeless, classic look that will never go out of style.”