200 artisans, 6700 hours: What Went Into Creating Kiara-Sidharth’s Wedding Ensembles

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra’s week-long wedding celebrations started in the dreamy Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer and culminated in elaborate receptions across Delhi and Mumbai, with their family and friends in attendance.

The actress looked ethereal in a pastel pink embroidered lehenga created by ace designer Manish Malhotra, and Sidharth’s wedding ensemble was a sherwani adorned with gold zardozi embroidery. While the nuptial couture stole the limelight, the designer lets us in on what brought his vision to life.

“Weddings always hold a special place for me. It is the onset to new beginnings and of two people, however knowing the couple Kiara and Sid personally and together made this wedding extra special,” Manish Malhotra shared.

The couturier designed 16 creations for the bride and groom, which they embraced throughout their wedding festivities, with every look styled by Manish himself. The designer also lent his flair to the ensembles of the immediate family members on both sides.

Over 200 artisans came together to produce an ethereal version of Manish Malhotra’s vision for Kiara and Sidharth’s wedding ensembles. And it shone. With erudite craftsmanship that spanned 3700 hours, 30,000 Swarovski crystals were embellished in Kiara’s ombre lehenga to embody MM’s signature sparkle. After learning how Rome holds a soft spot in their hearts in their journey together, the couturier decided to add a personal touch by incorporating glimpses of the Roman domes, a crucial entity in the Roman architectural legacy.

The highly-anticipated wedding was also the perfect platform for the designer to introduce his high diamond jewellery collection, which is launching in March. Kiara adorned the bridal look from the collection with a set of natural diamonds and Zambian Emeralds.

For Sidharth, Manish took a cue from classic regalia, personalising a metallic gold sherwani. Over 3000 hours were spent constructing the ensemble that was handcrafted to perfection with ivory threadwork and badla work. A unique embroidery technique was used to embellish the creation with Zardozi and Swarovski crystals; to enhance the sherwani further, Malhotra teamed it with the traditional dhoti to give it a royal finish. Sidharth accentuated his look with a maharaja uncut diamond necklace paired with a natural diamond kalgi on his gold safa.