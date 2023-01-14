Zindagi Gulzar Hai actor Sanam Saeed opens up on Pakistani artists’ ban: ‘Fawad Khan and Mahira really got the brunt’

Pakistani actor Sanam Saeed, who is best known for her show Zindagi Gulzar Hai, said that when India imposed an informal ban on Pakistani artists in 2016, it came as a shock to everyone in their film industry. Calling it a ‘rude awakening’, Sanam said that actors Mahira Khan and Fawad Khan were the worst-hit.

Fawad Khan had already done Bollywood films such as Khoobsurat and Kapoor & Sons, and his next film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil was ready for release when the protests against Pakistani actors started in 2016. Mahira, too, was making her Indian debut with Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees, and the film was schedule to release in January 2017, mere months after the ban was imposed in the wake of the Uri attacks.

In an interview with Brut, Sanam said, “When the ban happened suddenly, it was a bit of a rude awakening, a shock, confusion. Why mix politics with art and culture and all of that? Tragic, but also, like, we all got over it. It is what it is. You can’t fight it… Fawad Khan and Mahira really got the brunt of it. So, I’m sure that they are nervous and scared because of how they were treated. It’s definitely a confusing place to be in when one second you are like here and the next second you are kind of just completely let go of. So I can totally understand why Mahira would be nervous to take that step again because it was a tough exit for them.”

Sanam, who made her digital debut with Pakistani web series Qatil Haseenaon Ke Naam in 2021, also revealed that artists in Pakistan’s film industry make fun of how Muslims are portrayed in Indian cinema in stereotypical ways.

“Of course, we always make fun of how Muslims are portrayed in Indian films with the kajal and the namaz cap and the green in the background somewhere to show that this is a Muslim person or a Muslim community. And of course, I mean it gets too political but they have always been highlighted as the enemy. I don’t think I have seen any projects where the two nations are friends and collaborating together, unlike, in reality where collaborations are happening at every level,” said the actor, who will soon be seen in Pakistani films Ishrat Made In China and Aan.