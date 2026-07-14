Zeenat Aman urges government to open dialogue as Sonam Wangchuk’s fast enters day 17

Veteran actor Zeenat Aman has extended her support to educator and climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, who is on an indefinite hunger strike at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar. As Wangchuk entered the 17th day of his fast, Aman shared a note urging the government to open a dialogue with him, saying India cannot afford to remain silent while “one of its greatest minds” continues to suffer.

Taking to Instagram, Zeenat said her thoughts were with Wangchuk as reports suggested his health was deteriorating.

“My thoughts today are in the country’s capital city where @wangchuksworld is entering the 17th day of his indefinite hunger strike.”

Referring to reports about his condition, she wrote that Wangchuk had “started losing muscle mass and is in immense pain.” She also recalled his response to those urging him to end the fast.

“Don’t ask me to end my fast. Ask the government why they won’t even have a dialogue.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zeenat Aman (@thezeenataman)

Calling Wangchuk a visionary, Zeenat highlighted his work as the founder of SECMOL, inventor of the ice stupa, an education reformer, environmental activist and the real-life inspiration behind Aamir Khan’s beloved 3 Idiots character Phunsukh Wangdu.

Appealing directly to the Centre, she wrote, “With respect to Mr. Wangchuk’s wishes, I implore the Indian government to open dialogue on this matter that concerns the future of all India.”

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She added, “We must not become a society that sits back and watches one of its greatest minds be sacrificed. India has a long history of peaceful protest; those who wield power are obliged to meet such protest with peaceful dialogue.”

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Omi Vaidya also extends support

Actor Omi Vaidya, who played Chatur Ramalingam in 3 Idiots, also voiced his support for Wangchuk. Sharing a video on social media, he reminded people that Aamir Khan’s character Funsukh Wangdu was inspired by the Ladakhi innovator and urged them to pay attention to his deteriorating health, saying, “I don’t want Phunsukh Wangdu to die.”

Celebrities rally behind Sonam Wangchuk

As Wangchuk’s health continues to deteriorate, several public figures have voiced their support. Before Zeenat Aman and Omi Vaidya, actor Prakash Raj had urged the government to engage in dialogue with the activist. More recently, actor Naseeruddin Shah and author Arundhati Roy also appealed to Wangchuk to end his hunger strike, while urging the government to address his concerns through meaningful discussions rather than allowing his health to worsen.

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Why Sonam Wangchuk is protesting

Wangchuk joined an ongoing protest at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar on June 28, where he began an indefinite hunger strike in support of students protesting alleged irregularities in the NEET-UG examination. The demonstration, led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), is demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and compensation for the families of NEET aspirants who allegedly died by suicide following the controversy.

Alongside education reforms, Wangchuk has continued to press for statehood for Ladakh and inclusion of the Union Territory under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution, arguing that both issues require urgent government attention.

According to the latest health bulletin shared by the organisers, Wangchuk has lost 8.2 kg, while his blood pressure has dropped to 107/70 and his blood sugar level to 67. The organisers have also announced a peaceful march to Parliament on July 20, the first day of the Monsoon Session.