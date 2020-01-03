ZEE5 to continue reigning the OTT space in 2020. Unveils January calendar with a slew of fantastic content

ZEE5, the largest OTT player in the country has unveiled its calendar for the first month of this year and it is nothing but fantabulous ZEE5, the largest OTT player in the country has unveiled its calendar for the first month of this year and it is nothing but fantabulous

The digital world is expanding at an incredible pace and so is our obsession with knowing everything in advance. A single tap and here it is…a streak of innovative content that streams online. With a slew of fantastic content in the pipeline, ZEE5, the largest OTT player in the country has unveiled its calendar for the first month of this year and it is nothing but fantabulous. ZEE5’s resolution-binge calendar for January 2020 comes with a blend of genres in varied languages and the vision is crystal clear- to give 2020 a great start and its viewers an entertainment experience par excellence.

Added to the library are two shows adapted from books of popular Indian authors. ‘Never Kiss Your Best Friend‘ is a millennial rom-com based on the young author Sumrit Shahi’s best-selling novel of the same name. State of Siege: 26/11 is another gripping story that features the terror attack of 26/11 in Mumbai. The show is based on top journalist and author Sandeep Unnithan’s ‘Black Tornado: The Three Sieges of Mumbai 26/11′.

‘The Chargesheet: Innocent or Guilty?’ stars Arunoday Singh, Shiv Panditt, Tridha Chaudhury, Hrishita Bhatt, Ashwini Kalsekar, Satish Kaushik, Kishori Shahane, Shakti Anand and Sikandar Kher. A work of fiction, the series revolves around the murder of Shiraz Malik, a national table tennis champion.

Also launched in January are shows featuring strong women protagonists such as Code M starring Jennifer Winget, Tanuj Virwani and Rajat Kapoor and Kark Rouge, a bilingual series in Hindi and Bengali starring Chitrangada Satrupa, Indraneil Sengupta and Rajesh Sharma.

ZEE5 surprises its Southern fans with a romantic Telugu drama series titled Anaganaga. Also added is a sequel to the most loved and longest-running show on Zee Marathi- Home Minister Bharat Daura. After winning hearts and traveling to 10 lakh kms in Maharashtra for the last 15 years, the renowned host Aadesh Bandekar is on a journey to meet Maharashtrian housewives in other cities as well. Kahat Hanuman Jai Shri Ram is a mythological series based on the tales of Bal Hanuman. The story starts from the time Bal Hanuman was conceived to Maharani Anjali and Maharaj Kesar played by Sneha Wagh and Jiten Lalwani.

The launch of Zee Punjabi on Lohri (January 13, 2020), promises swag and entertainment with 5 fiction and 4 non-fiction shows that include ZEE Network’s most loved franchise Sa Re Ga Ma Pa judged by top Punjabi singing sensations. Gurdas Maan will be seen as a Master on the show, who wil give tips to the contestants in order to better their performances.

Zee Tamil and Telugu will also be hosting its first-ever Zee Cine Awards Tamil and Telugu with top industry artists in January.You can catch both the award shows on ZEE5.

