Monday, June 15, 2020
COVID19
Your Honor news on June 15: Jimmy Sheirgill gears up for second web series

Excited to watch Jimmy Sheirgill-starrer Your Honor? Follow this live blog for all the latest updates about the SonyLIV web series.

Written by Priyanka Sharma | Mumbai | Updated: June 15, 2020 1:00:45 pm
your honor jimmy sheirgill web debut Your Honor marks Jimmy Sheirgill’s second web series.

Jimmy Sheirgil’s SonyLIV web series Your Honor, which is an official adaptation of the Israeli webseries of the same name, will begin streaming this Friday. Set in Ludhiana, Punjab, Your Honor is described as the story of an esteemed judge (Sheirgill), who forgoes his moralities and relationships, and goes on to undermine ethics in order to save his son.

This series features an ensemble cast, also including Varun Badola, Mita Vashisht, Parul Gulati, Pulkit Makol, Yashpal Sharma, Richa Pallod, Mahabir Bhullar, Suhasini Mulay and Kunj Anand in prominent roles.

While the original series was created by Ron Ninio and Shlomo Mashiach, Ishan Trivedi has written the Indian adaptation and E Niwas has helmed it. The series has been produced for Applause Entertainment by Sphereorigins.

Follow all the latest updates about Jimmy Sheirgill's Your Honor.

13:00 (IST)15 Jun 2020
Your Honor trailer: Jimmy Sheirgill caught between right and wrong

The trailer of Jimmy Sheirgill's upcoming webseries, Your Honor, is out.

The official synopsis of Your Honor reads, "What call will Judge Bishan take when the dilemma is between duty and family?"

