scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Jan 03, 2023

Yo Yo Honey Singh recalls paying Rs 28 lakh for a number plate: ‘Sab bech di’

Yo Yo Honey Singh shared that he paid Rs 28 lakh for a specialised number plate to match his car.

honey singhYo Yo Honey Singh spoke about paying Rs 28 lakh for a number plate.
Listen to this article
Yo Yo Honey Singh recalls paying Rs 28 lakh for a number plate: ‘Sab bech di’
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Yo Yo Honey Singh has been promoting his new single “Yai Re” for weeks now. In a recent chat, the singer revealed that he had once paid Rs 28 lakh for a specialised number plate. In an interview with Mashable India, Honey was asked about his love for cars. The Brown Rang singer said that while he is not very fond of cars anymore, he was once obsessed with buying expensive cars.

Honey Singh revealed that at one point he owned an Audi R8 and for that car, he paid Rs 28 lakh for a specialised number plate. He said, “R8 thi mere paas. Uska number maine Maharashtra se khareeda tha kyunki number bhi R8 tha. Rs 28 lakh ka sirf number khareeda tha. (I owned an R8. I bought its number plate from Maharashtra because the number was also R8. I paid Rs 28 lakh just for the number).”

The “Angreji Beat” singer then shared that after he got sick, he sold off all his cars. “Sab bech di. Bimar ho gaya tha toh sab bech di. Chala nahi sakta tha gaadi. Uske baad se gaadi chalane ka khatam hi ho gaya. Ab main chalata hi nahi gaadi. (I sold all of them. I fell sick so I sold all my cars. I couldn’t drive them anymore. Then I wasn’t fond of driving anymore. Now I don’t drive anymore),” he said.

Also Read |Ashneer Grover thought ‘bhaad mein jaa tu’ after being told he couldn’t get picture with Salman Khan: ‘Aisi kaunsi heropanti…’

Honey Singh had previously revealed that he was diagnosed with bipolar disorder. In a previous chat with Siddharth Kannan, he had shared, “When I collapsed, when I [was diagnosed with] bipolar disorder and started to have psychotic symptoms on the sets of Raw Star, I realised something was wrong with my brain, something had happened to it. I wanted to rectify it. My family said, ‘You are bound by contract, you will get sued. There will be a huge loss.’ I said, ‘I don’t care. I have to fix this.’ It took me five years.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential | Supreme Court demonetisation verdict: Ease of compre...
Delhi Confidential | Supreme Court demonetisation verdict: Ease of compre...
Supreme Court underlines in demonetisation verdict: Govt, RBI not in ‘iso...
Supreme Court underlines in demonetisation verdict: Govt, RBI not in ‘iso...
Cash with public zooms 74% to touch record high
Cash with public zooms 74% to touch record high
Two views on six issues: What the Supreme Court’s demonetisation ve...
Two views on six issues: What the Supreme Court’s demonetisation ve...

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 03-01-2023 at 18:48 IST
Next Story

Fresh age fraud scandal rocks Cameroon as 21 U-17 footballers get disqualified

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Bollywood movies to look forward to in 2023
Most awaited Bollywood films of 2023
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jan 03: Latest News
Advertisement
close