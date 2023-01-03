Yo Yo Honey Singh recalls paying Rs 28 lakh for a number plate: ‘Sab bech di’

Yo Yo Honey Singh has been promoting his new single “Yai Re” for weeks now. In a recent chat, the singer revealed that he had once paid Rs 28 lakh for a specialised number plate. In an interview with Mashable India, Honey was asked about his love for cars. The Brown Rang singer said that while he is not very fond of cars anymore, he was once obsessed with buying expensive cars.

Honey Singh revealed that at one point he owned an Audi R8 and for that car, he paid Rs 28 lakh for a specialised number plate. He said, “R8 thi mere paas. Uska number maine Maharashtra se khareeda tha kyunki number bhi R8 tha. Rs 28 lakh ka sirf number khareeda tha. (I owned an R8. I bought its number plate from Maharashtra because the number was also R8. I paid Rs 28 lakh just for the number).”

The “Angreji Beat” singer then shared that after he got sick, he sold off all his cars. “Sab bech di. Bimar ho gaya tha toh sab bech di. Chala nahi sakta tha gaadi. Uske baad se gaadi chalane ka khatam hi ho gaya. Ab main chalata hi nahi gaadi. (I sold all of them. I fell sick so I sold all my cars. I couldn’t drive them anymore. Then I wasn’t fond of driving anymore. Now I don’t drive anymore),” he said.

Honey Singh had previously revealed that he was diagnosed with bipolar disorder. In a previous chat with Siddharth Kannan, he had shared, “When I collapsed, when I [was diagnosed with] bipolar disorder and started to have psychotic symptoms on the sets of Raw Star, I realised something was wrong with my brain, something had happened to it. I wanted to rectify it. My family said, ‘You are bound by contract, you will get sued. There will be a huge loss.’ I said, ‘I don’t care. I have to fix this.’ It took me five years.”