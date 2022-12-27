Yo Yo Honey Singh reveals he convinced Badshah to rap in Hindi: ‘Took me two years to convince him’

Yo Yo Honey Singh, who is presently promoting his version of “Yai Re”, recently revealed that when he met Badshah as a music producer, the rapper wanted to only rap in English. Honey also revealed that Badshah’s name was Cool Equal at the time.

In a chat with Siddharth Kannan, Honey revealed, “I was doing an album for Badshah as a music producer. His name was Cool Equal at the time. He came to me as an English rapper. He wanted to be launched as an English rapper. Then I convinced him. It took me two years to convince him to rap in Hindi. He said, ‘I won’t rap in Hindi, it’s very local.’”

Honey Singh further shared what he suggested to Badshah at the time. “No one knows about this. I suggested him to record half a song in English and half a song in Hindi and play it for your cousins. He came back the next day and said that his cousins were singing along with the Hindi part. I told him to work on it. I told him, ‘You can achieve it, you can do it,’” he said.

Honey also opened up about his current relationship with Badshah. “We met at a Diwali party 2 years ago. He was walking towards me so I went up to him and met him. He was trying to look away from me wondering how I will meet him, if I will talk to him or not, if I am upset with him or anything. I went up to him and met him. We drank and danced together. We drank a lot together. We are all brothers. There are no differences between us. People just make stuff up,” he said.

Despite being contemporaries, Yo Yo Honey Singh and Badshah have collaborated on only one song, the 2011 track “Get Up Jawaani”.