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Yash, wife Radhika buy beachfront property in Alibag for Rs 24 cr: report
Yash, along with his wife Radhika Pandit, has purchased premium beachfront land in Alibag, Maharashtra for Rs 24 crore.
Yash is gearing up for two of his most anticipated releases, Toxic and Ramayana. Recently, the actor and his wife, Radhika Pandit, have taken a major step in their personal investments, purchasing premium beachfront land in Alibag, Maharashtra.
Property registration documents accessed by real estate consultancy firm Liases Foras show that the couple bought two adjoining agricultural land parcels in Village Kamath, Taluka Alibag, District Raigad, for Rs 24 crore. The transaction was registered on May 18, 2026, at the Office of the Sub-Registrar, Alibag.
According to the documents, the property is located in a strategic coastal pocket of Village Kamath, a micro-market adjacent to Kihim beach. The combined landholding is bounded by a village road on the eastern side and the sea on the western side, while a narrow lane on the northern boundary provides direct access to the beach.
The deal includes agricultural land spanning approximately 5,289 square metres (0.5289 hectares) and also comprises a residential structure. The buyers paid Rs 1.44 crore in stamp duty, along with Rs 60,000 in registration fees and Rs 5,200 towards document handling charges.
The land has been classified as agricultural under Section 7, with a recorded valuation rate of Rs 3,750 per square metre. The transaction was executed through attorney Prashant Dileep Hardikar, appointed by both purchasers via separate specific powers of attorney dated May 11, 2026. The sellers in the deal were Naseem Iqbal Halim and Iffat Shafique Ahmadi.
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Yash on Toxic
Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups is one of Yash’s most anticipated action films, which was earlier slated to release alongside Dhurandhar 2 but was later postponed to June 4. The film was postponed again and currently has no confirmed release date. Amid these developments, Yash has remained positive about the project. He recently praised his director Geetu Mohandas, known for Moothon and Liar’s Dice, highlighting her distinct cinematic voice and perspective.
He told American content creator Sabeen Faheem, “That’s the most exciting part. what happens is that when you generally say action films, it’s only restricted to male directors. That’s been the history in India. A lot of people have done that. A large-scale action film, that too a gangster film with a female gaze, is something which is very new and refreshing.”
He also spoke about Geetu’s influence in shaping the film’s sensual and emotional layers, elements that have already sparked discussion since the first look was released earlier this year. He said, “Thoughts are very clear, and she has a strong conviction in whatever she does. And she’s a fabulous writer. I could learn so much, you know. The desire quotient or certain emotions, romance or sensuality, how a female can show, a woman can present is entirely different is what I’ve realised in this journey.”
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