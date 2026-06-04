Yash, wife Radhika buy beachfront property in Alibag for Rs 24 cr: report

Yash is gearing up for two of his most anticipated releases, Toxic and Ramayana. Recently, the actor and his wife, Radhika Pandit, have taken a major step in their personal investments, purchasing premium beachfront land in Alibag, Maharashtra.

Property registration documents accessed by real estate consultancy firm Liases Foras show that the couple bought two adjoining agricultural land parcels in Village Kamath, Taluka Alibag, District Raigad, for Rs 24 crore. The transaction was registered on May 18, 2026, at the Office of the Sub-Registrar, Alibag.

According to the documents, the property is located in a strategic coastal pocket of Village Kamath, a micro-market adjacent to Kihim beach. The combined landholding is bounded by a village road on the eastern side and the sea on the western side, while a narrow lane on the northern boundary provides direct access to the beach.