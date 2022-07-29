scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, July 29, 2022

Yash shares photo with fans from Italy: ‘Your love for me reaches beyond borders’

Kannada superstar Yash, who is currently on a vacation in Italy, shared a photo with fans on social media.

By: Entertainment Desk | Chennai |
July 29, 2022 7:47:58 pm
Yash with fansYash with fans in Italy.(Photo: Twitter/Yash)

Kannada superstar Yash has fans across the world. A recent social media post from the actor just proves that again. Yash, who is currently on a vacation with his wife in Italy, met fans from the country.

Yash took to Twitter to share a picture with fans, and wrote, “Your love for me reaches beyond borders, I accept it with open arms… A huge thank you to these wonderful fans I met from Italy and Bangladesh for staying post working hours and making it special for us (sic).”

The actor also shared many other pictures from their holiday on Instagram, which have received millions of likes from fans.

ALSO READ: |Yash’s wife Radhika Pandit shares a special family photo to mark her 500th Instagram post

Yash’s latest film KGF Chapter 2 exceeded all the expectations set by the first part and became one of the biggest successes of Indian cinema. The film has now become the calling card of the Kannada cinema industry garnering fans not just from India but the world.

Directed by Prashanth Neel, the KGF duology tells the story of Rocky, a gangster, who rakes in money and wealth to fulfill the promise he made to his mother. Set in Kolar Gold Fields in Karanataka, the second part of the franchise features Bollywood actors Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon in pivotal roles.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Why Olena Zelenska’s Vogue photoshoot makes us uncomfortablePremium
Why Olena Zelenska’s Vogue photoshoot makes us uncomfortable
Europe’s forgotten conflict that threatens the survival of BosniaPremium
Europe’s forgotten conflict that threatens the survival of Bosnia
With tea, talk and idlis, protesting MPs brave rain, mosquitoes, ‘indiffe...Premium
With tea, talk and idlis, protesting MPs brave rain, mosquitoes, ‘indiffe...
Suspension of MPs: the rules, and the powers of presiding officersPremium
Suspension of MPs: the rules, and the powers of presiding officers

Yash is yet to share details about his next film, which marks his 19th project in Kannada cinema. Hashtags such as #Yash19 and #YashBoss keep trending on social media, reflecting the huge expectations from his future ventures.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd

Most Popular

1

Smriti Irani defamation suit: Amid bar row, Delhi HC asks Congress leaders to remove social media posts

2

Man stabbed to death outside Mangaluru shop, third murder in district in 8 days

3

Ek Villain Returns movie review: Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham’s film sinks to a new low

4

Explained: Why an aircraft carrier matters, even more so that it is Made in India

5

Expunge Nirmala Sitharaman's and Piyush Goyal's remarks on Sonia: Congress to Rajya Sabha chair

Featured Stories

Young and waiting: India's public examination and recruitment system is f...
Young and waiting: India's public examination and recruitment system is f...
RBI and the rupee: To break a free fall or not to
RBI and the rupee: To break a free fall or not to
Another MiG-21 crash: India's fleet, past accidents, and future phase-out
Another MiG-21 crash: India's fleet, past accidents, and future phase-out
Explained: Why has new PUBG avatar BGMI been taken down from Google, Appl...
Explained: Why has new PUBG avatar BGMI been taken down from Google, Appl...
Modi in town, friend-less OPS surfaces in hoarding, ad with him
Modi in town, friend-less OPS surfaces in hoarding, ad with him
Raids and a long arc: 'Crores' in Bengal, just one among many
Raids and a long arc: 'Crores' in Bengal, just one among many
1st T20I: Windies win toss, ask India to bat first
LIVE UPDATES

1st T20I: Windies win toss, ask India to bat first

NIA to probe BJP youth worker murder case, says CM Bommai

NIA to probe BJP youth worker murder case, says CM Bommai

Why you should read ‘MiG-21 crash or Flying Coffin’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘MiG-21 crash or Flying Coffin’

Premium
This delightful Janhvi Kapoor film commits to its loopiness
Good Luck Jerry review

This delightful Janhvi Kapoor film commits to its loopiness

Soumitra Chatterjee, Naseeruddin make this legal drama engaging
A Holy Conspiracy review

Soumitra Chatterjee, Naseeruddin make this legal drama engaging

Why Ukraine Prez, First Lady's Vogue photoshoot makes us uncomfortable
Opinion

Why Ukraine Prez, First Lady's Vogue photoshoot makes us uncomfortable

Premium
How Myanmar's junta is using Chinese facial recognition techn
Explained

How Myanmar's junta is using Chinese facial recognition techn

Premium
'It is too early to talk about mass vaccination against Monkeypox'
Doc, I Have A Question

'It is too early to talk about mass vaccination against Monkeypox'

Why BGMI was removed from Google, Apple app stores
Explained

Why BGMI was removed from Google, Apple app stores

Europe's forgotten conflict that threatens the survival of Bosnia
Express Research

Europe's forgotten conflict that threatens the survival of Bosnia

Premium
Sleep concerns in children: What you need to know
SPONSORED

Sleep concerns in children: What you need to know

JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach
SPONSORED

JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Dhanush turns 39: Meet the ‘cool dad’ to Yatra and Linga
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jul 29: Latest News
Advertisement