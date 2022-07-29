Yash shares photo with fans from Italy: ‘Your love for me reaches beyond borders’

Kannada superstar Yash has fans across the world. A recent social media post from the actor just proves that again. Yash, who is currently on a vacation with his wife in Italy, met fans from the country.

Yash took to Twitter to share a picture with fans, and wrote, “Your love for me reaches beyond borders, I accept it with open arms… A huge thank you to these wonderful fans I met from Italy and Bangladesh for staying post working hours and making it special for us (sic).”

A huge thank you to these wonderful fans I met from Italy and Bangladesh for staying post working hours and making it special for us .❤️ pic.twitter.com/eAkMDalBwg — Yash (@TheNameIsYash) July 29, 2022

The actor also shared many other pictures from their holiday on Instagram, which have received millions of likes from fans.

Yash’s latest film KGF Chapter 2 exceeded all the expectations set by the first part and became one of the biggest successes of Indian cinema. The film has now become the calling card of the Kannada cinema industry garnering fans not just from India but the world.

Directed by Prashanth Neel, the KGF duology tells the story of Rocky, a gangster, who rakes in money and wealth to fulfill the promise he made to his mother. Set in Kolar Gold Fields in Karanataka, the second part of the franchise features Bollywood actors Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon in pivotal roles.

Yash is yet to share details about his next film, which marks his 19th project in Kannada cinema. Hashtags such as #Yash19 and #YashBoss keep trending on social media, reflecting the huge expectations from his future ventures.