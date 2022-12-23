Yash opens up about experiencing ‘brutal life’ because of ‘financial issues’, says he is OK with people taking credit for his success

KGF star Yash spoke about his stardom, and said that contrary to popular belief in most of the country, he isn’t an ‘overnight’ sensation, and has been meticulously manifesting his success over many years.

In an interview with Film Companion, he spoke about his days as a student, and briefly alluded to the hardships that he emerged from. He said that he prefers not speaking about the past, including his success, because he is a goal-oriented person always looking for new challenges to overcome.

He said, “Even in college, I was doing crazy things. Why was that? I realised I was always trying to be that larger-than-life personality. I’ve seen a different kind of life. I went through a lot of problems… Even in my college days, I was a star. I was popular, it gets to you. I used to act like everybody is watching me, all the girls are looking at me, and I’m the most happening guy… We had some financial issues at a young age, so I saw life in a very brutal way. I realised what is life, what is human psychology. It’s all about… You have to do something.”

Yash said that following his success, many people have emerged from the woodwork to take credit for it. He said that he is okay with it, but said that people shouldn’t lie in interviews. He said, “I see a lot of interviews these days, people keep telling these stories, and I’m like, ‘When did this happen?’. They say, ‘He did not have food for five days and I gave him food’. Once somebody even said I had not taken a bath for five days. That day, I called him. I said, ‘People take credit, that’s fine, but don’t say all this nonsense’.”

KGF 2 remains the biggest Indian hit of 2022, with more than Rs 1200 in box office revenue. Yash is yet to announce his next move, but fans are expecting some kind of announcement on his birthday next month.