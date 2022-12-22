Yash wants people to not ‘ill-treat’ Bollywood: ‘It’s not good to corner anyone’

Actor Yash, who has mostly starred in Kannada movies, gained prominence all over the country after the success of his 2018 film KGF. The sequel to the film, KGF: Chapter 2, also broke box office records upon its release this year. The actor is elated with the success of Kannada films and isn’t shy to accept that it was KGF that put the Kannada film industry on the map. Going forward, he would want “every director, actor from my industry to become a pan-India star.” But, Yash doesn’t want fans to demean any other film industry.

Yash, during a recent interview with Film Companion, expressed his wish that after achieving success with KGF 2 and Kantara, the people of Karnataka should not disrespect any other film industry in the country.

He said, “I don’t want the people of Karnataka to put any other industry down, because we have faced that problem when everyone treated us like that. We have worked hard to get that respect. After that, we cannot start ill-treating anyone. We should respect everybody. Respect Bollywood. Forget this North and south.”

Yash added, “It’s not good to corner anyone. It’s not a good development when someone starts ridiculing Bollywood saying, ‘They are nothing.’ It’s just a phase. They have taught us so many things.”

The actor wants the current generation to focus on competing on a global stage, instead of competing with each other. “As a country, we should make good films, develop infrastructure, and build theatres. There is so much to do. This generation should stop fighting among ourselves, go out and compete with the rest of the world and say, ‘India has arrived.’”

Yash is currently not working on any movie. But going forward, he would like to work only on larger-than-life projects as slice-of-life films have “never interested him.”