Yash on why he went underground after KGF 2’s success: ‘If a king has to say he’s a king, he isn’t a king’

KGF star Yash spoke about the film series’ blockbuster success, and reflected on his conscious decision to keep a low profile after the second film became 2022’s biggest hit. It might be surprising to many that despite the massive success of films such as RRR and Kantara, KGF: Chapter 2 remains the biggest Indian film of this year, with more than Rs 1200 crore in box office revenue.

In an interview with Film Companion, Yash spoke about his mindspace post the release of KGF 2, and plotting his next move. He admitted that his fans are looking forward to an announcement on his birthday next month, but urged them to have patience.

Asked why he avoided celebrating KGF 2’s success on social media and by going on an interview spree, Yash said, “I don’t believe in going out and talking about yourself. There’s a saying, ‘If you’re a king, and you’re going and saying you’re a king, then you’re not a king’. Anybody who has success, or is doing really great in life, I don’t they have to go out and show that they’re successful. People will know it.”

He said that his fans are ‘smart’ and that they’ll see through him if he tries to engage in PR work. “They’ll think he’s trying to show he’s bigger than this actor or that actor,” Yash said.

The actor admitted that even his friends are concerned about him not having announced his next move yet, and wondering if people will even accept him outside the KGF universe. He said, “I’m not somebody who’s going to say that I have arrived, or try to encash on this success. I’m somebody who is not built for administration. I am somebody who is built to conquer. I will go out and do something that gives me excitement. It’s okay if I die fighting, but I’m somebody who will be fighting.”

Directed by Prashanth Neel, the two KGF films have grossed a combined total of around Rs 1500 crore. While they’re expected to reunite for a third instalment, Neel will first direct Salaar, starring Prabhas.