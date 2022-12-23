scorecardresearch
Friday, Dec 23, 2022

Yash on why he went underground after KGF 2’s success: ‘If a king has to say he’s a king, he isn’t a king’

KGF: Chapter 2 star Yash spoke about why he kept a low profile after the success of the film, and said that his fans would have seen through him if he tried to engage in unnecessary self-promotion.

kgf 2 collectionKGF 2 is the year's biggest Indian film.

KGF star Yash spoke about the film series’ blockbuster success, and reflected on his conscious decision to keep a low profile after the second film became 2022’s biggest hit. It might be surprising to many that despite the massive success of films such as RRR and Kantara, KGF: Chapter 2 remains the biggest Indian film of this year, with more than Rs 1200 crore in box office revenue.

In an interview with Film Companion, Yash spoke about his mindspace post the release of KGF 2, and plotting his next move. He admitted that his fans are looking forward to an announcement on his birthday next month, but urged them to have patience.

Also read |Yash on KGF 2’s success across India: ‘People took my self-confidence for arrogance’

Asked why he avoided celebrating KGF 2’s success on social media and by going on an interview spree, Yash said, “I don’t believe in going out and talking about yourself. There’s a saying, ‘If you’re a king, and you’re going and saying you’re a king, then you’re not a king’. Anybody who has success, or is doing really great in life, I don’t they have to go out and show that they’re successful. People will know it.”

He said that his fans are ‘smart’ and that they’ll see through him if he tries to engage in PR work. “They’ll think he’s trying to show he’s bigger than this actor or that actor,” Yash said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Chai to China, Opposition has innovative slogans in P...
Delhi Confidential: Chai to China, Opposition has innovative slogans in P...
Bikaner land deal by Robert Vadra firm: Rajasthan HC rejects plea to quas...
Bikaner land deal by Robert Vadra firm: Rajasthan HC rejects plea to quas...
‘Wish this was a nightmare’: Anger, despair among Afghan women shut out f...
‘Wish this was a nightmare’: Anger, despair among Afghan women shut out f...
5 Questions | Congress MP Hibi Eden: ‘New Covid guidelines meant to...
5 Questions | Congress MP Hibi Eden: ‘New Covid guidelines meant to...

The actor admitted that even his friends are concerned about him not having announced his next move yet, and wondering if people will even accept him outside the KGF universe. He said, “I’m not somebody who’s going to say that I have arrived, or try to encash on this success. I’m somebody who is not built for administration. I am somebody who is built to conquer. I will go out and do something that gives me excitement. It’s okay if I die fighting, but I’m somebody who will be fighting.”

Directed by Prashanth Neel, the two KGF films have grossed a combined total of around Rs 1500 crore. While they’re expected to reunite for a third instalment, Neel will first direct Salaar, starring Prabhas.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 23-12-2022 at 11:44:50 am
Next Story

BBL: Sydney Thunder terminates Afghanistan speedster Fazalhaq Farooqi’s contract over ‘behaviour issues’

Christmas Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Vikram Gokhale’s prayer meet
Johny Lever, Shabana Azmi and others attend Vikram Gokhale’s prayer meet
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Dec 23: Latest News
Advertisement
close