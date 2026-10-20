Yash asks fans to ignore ‘small faults’ in Rs 4000 cr Ramayana’s VFX: ‘Watch with an open mind’

Yash-starrer Toxic might have failed at the box office but the actor-producer is betting big on his next release, Ramayana. The film is being co-produced by Yash, along with Namit Malhotra. Here, Yash is playing Ravana, with Ranbir Kapoor playing Lord Rama and Sai Pallavi playing Sita. Ramayana is just a few weeks away from its release and recently, the team of the film had a promotional event for the same in Hyderabad. At the event, Yash urged his fans not to find faults in the film’s visual effects and watch it with an “open mind.”

He said, “Sometimes when someone tries to do things like this… He has gambled his reputation and money to put this film on a global platform. Please don’t try to find small faults in the VFX. It will never happen again if we lose people like him (Namit) now. It will take more years. We will go back in time. Let’s see the film with an open mind. He has always taken every piece of feedback and criticism and tried to do it better. I request you from my side. If you like the film, let’s come together and show the world.”