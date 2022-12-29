Step inside Yami Gautam’s farm as she relaxes in Himachal Pradesh ahead of New Year, enjoys ‘khet ki haldi ka paani’

Actor Yami Gautam shared glimpses of her vacation in Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday, where she would be ringing in the New Year. She shared sun-kissed photos of herself and expressed love for her hometown in the video.

Taking to Instagram Stories, she showed a picturesque view of the mountains and her cup of tea. Yami said, “Good morning, I am in my most favourite place, Kohar in Himachal Pradesh and I am going to take you through my farm, hum log kya ugaate hai, kya karte hai (what do we grow, what do we do here), pretty soon. I am really excited to share with you guys, Happy health and happy holidays to everyone.” She also posted a photo with scenic greenery in the background. Clad in a woolen jacket, she wore a blue tee. She used ‘no filter’, ‘himachal’ and ‘asli winter morning’ as hashtags, and smiled as she took the selfie. She posted another picture of herself while holding a glass of water and wrote, “Mere khet ki haldi ka paani (This is turmeric water from my farm).”

Yami, who made her Bollywood debut with the film Vicky Donor in 2012, tied the knot with Uri director Aditya Dhar last year. The two had fallen in love on the sets of the 2019 film and tied the knot in a private and intimate ceremony just after the second wave of the COVID pandemic had ebbed. She opened up about their private wedding to Indian Express last year saying, “I’m not that kind of a person (to go for a big wedding). And that’s fine. You got to respect what others believe in,” Yami had said, adding that the grandeur of a wedding is an individual choice. “Eventually the idea is to be happy. What Aditya and I did made us and our families eternally happy.”

On the work front, Yami was last seen in Dasvi with Abhishek Bachchan and Nimrat Kaur. She will next be seen in Aniruddha Roy Chaudhary directorial Lost, alongside Pankaj Kapur and Rahul Khanna. She also has Oh My God 2 and Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga in the pipeline.