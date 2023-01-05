Why Simon Cowell turned down opportunity to host his own TV show

Well-known TV personality Simon Cowell has opened up about why he’ll likely never host a talk show. According to Fox News, a US-based news outlet, Cowell recently confessed in an interview that he almost launched his own talk show but changed his mind at the last minute.

“I got to the point where they built the set, and I started to get anxious and then really stressed out. And I just walked out of the meeting,” Cowell told E! News. “I just said I literally couldn’t do this. I just couldn’t talk to people all day long. I’m not very good at talking.”

Cowell wouldn’t have been the first former American Idol alum to pursue his show if he had gone through with it. The fourth season of The Kelly Clarkson Show on NBC is hosted by the first-place winner Kelly Clarkson, and The Jennifer Hudson Show is hosted by Jennifer Hudson, who was placed seventh in season 3.

The renowned judge recently discussed how his judging style has changed in an interview with Fox News. He explained that since his son was born in 2014, he has “much more empathy for the younger acts” who audition.

“The truth is you want everyone to succeed. I just get frustrated when people don’t do well or make their own decision. It’s frustrating,” Cowell said. “When I first started making these shows, they just got loads of terrible people and asked me to comment on them. ‘Well, they’re all terrible. What do you want me to say?’ Then, over the years, I think people got better.”

Simon Cowell rose to fame as a member of the first American Idol judging panel, alongside Paula Abdul and Randy Jackson. He was known as the harsher judge, who was not hesitant to express what everyone else was thinking.

He also served as a judge on both the British and American versions of The X Factor, and he is presently a member of the judging panels for both America’s Got Talent and Britain’s Got Talent.

Cowell has been credited for the formation of musical groups One Direction and Fifth Harmony and for launching Leona Lewis’ career.