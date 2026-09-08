Who was Chongtham Vikram Singh, beaten to death in Delhi? Son of ‘Manipur’s Lata Mangeshkar’

Manipuri musician Chongtham Vikram Singh, 55, died on Monday morning after he was allegedly assaulted by a group of men outside his home in southeast Delhi. According to police and family members, Singh had gone downstairs late Sunday night after objecting to a group creating noise near his residence in Kilokari. He was rushed to Holy Family Hospital in Okhla by his son after he was attacked, but succumbed to his injuries. The hospital report cited haemorrhagic shock caused by blunt force trauma as the cause of death.

Originally from Thangmeiband Lourung Purel Leikai in Imphal West, Chongtham Vikram Singh emerged from Manipur’s vibrant rock scene in the early 1980s.

He began his musical journey with Ultra Vires before becoming the lead guitarist of Phoenix, regarded as one of Manipur’s influential rock bands of that era. He later performed with another well-known local group, Eastern Dark.

Phoenix frontman Vivek Sharma remembered Singh as a musician who rarely sought the spotlight but whose contribution was crucial to the work happening behind the scenes.

He called Singh a “truly irreplaceable person, a dear friend and an elder brother”.

“Whenever there was a need for accuracy, perfection, and to make things happen behind the scenes, he was the only one. Whether it was in a band or a group, he quietly gave his best without ever seeking recognition. He was a humble soul with no ego, no animosity, just a peaceful soul who loved music. He was one of those rare people who would do it all, yet receive acknowledgement from almost no one. His contribution was often behind the scenes, but it was always essential,” he told Indian Express.

Singh eventually moved to Delhi, where he continued working in music. He reportedly spent around 17 years in the national capital, establishing a music school and teaching aspiring musicians. He also mentored students from his home and taught at the Delhi School of Music.

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His work extended beyond teaching. Singh was involved with the Rock’n’Roots project, where he collaborated with Rajasthani folk singer Mame Khan. He also performed alongside other musicians at cultural programmes, concerts and shows.

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A musician from a remarkable family

His mother, Chongtham Kamala, is a celebrated Manipuri classical and playback singer. She lent her voice to Matamgi Manipur in 1972, the first Manipuri feature film. She was also an approved broadcast singer with All India Radio, Imphal, before becoming a prominent name in Manipuri music and cinema.

Kamala has been described as the “Lata Mangeshkar of the Manipuri film industry” and went on to record numerous songs while contributing to the region’s cultural life through talks, workshops and masterclasses. She continues to live in Imphal and conduct masterclasses with filmmaker and composer Aribam Syam Sharma.

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Singh’s family also has a connection to Indian cinema through his cousin Lakshmipriya Devi, who directed Boong, India’s first BAFTA Award-winning film.

He is survived by his wife, Jyotsana, 54, and their 20-year-old son, Yaiphaba, who is a law student. Jyotsana works as a senior consultant with a multinational company.

What happened to Chongtham Vikram Singh?

The incident took place late Sunday night outside Singh’s home in Kilokari, southeast Delhi. Police said Singh had objected to alleged shouting and nuisance by people, including delivery workers and staff of nearby eateries. According to his family, Singh went downstairs to ask the group to stop making noise. The confrontation allegedly escalated, and Singh was assaulted.

CCTV footage reviewed by police reportedly shows the accused leaving the building after the assault. About 10 minutes later, Singh’s family members were seen taking him to hospital.

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His son Yaiphaba rushed him to Holy Family Hospital, where doctors found him in a critical condition. Singh later died from his injuries.

Police have arrested seven adults and apprehended a juvenile in connection with the case. Southeast Delhi Deputy Commissioner of Police Vineet Kumar said, “I, along with other senior officers, have met the family and other community members and assured prompt and lawful action. All seven accused have been arrested, and a minor has been apprehended. Further investigation is underway.”

The case has also prompted demands from members of the Northeast community for a swift and impartial investigation. Some community members have alleged a possible racial motive, although police have said no such motive has been established so far and that the circumstances are still being investigated.