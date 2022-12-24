Who is Tunisha Sharma, the actor who died by suicide at 20?

Actor Tunisha Sharma allegedly died by suicide on Saturday, the Waliv police told ANI. She was 20. Known for her television show Ali Baba, Tunisha had been posting on her social media handle on the day of her death.

Earlier in the day, Tunisha had posted a video on her Instagram story where she was seen sitting on her make up chair.

Tunisha had also shared a photo on her Instagram profile on Saturday with a caption that read, “Those who are driven by their Passion Doesn’t stop.”

A few days ago, Tunisha had shared a selfie with an optimistic caption that read, “Be happy in the moment, that’s enough.”

Born in 2002 in Chandigarh, Tunisha has previously worked in films like Fitoor, Baar Baar Dekho, Dabangg 3, Kahaani 2 among others. She started acting at the age of 14.

Tunisha had also appeared in a few music videos including Heeriye, Mann Basiya, Tu Baith Mere Samne, among many others.

Tunisha had once said in an interview with Telly Reporter that she was trying to break out of the image of being the ‘young Katrina Kaif’ as she had played the younger version of Kaif in the film Fitoor.