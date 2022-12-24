scorecardresearch
Saturday, Dec 24, 2022

Who is Tunisha Sharma, the actor who died by suicide at 20?

Tunisha Sharma died by suicide at the age of 20 in Mumbai. The actor had previously appeared with Vidya Balan, Katrina Kaif in films like Kahaani 2 and Fitoor.

who is tunisha sharmaTunisha Sharma had previously worked with Katrina Kaif, Vidya Balan. (Photo: Tunisha Sharma/Instagram)

Actor Tunisha Sharma allegedly died by suicide on Saturday, the Waliv police told ANI. She was 20. Known for her television show Ali Baba, Tunisha had been posting on her social media handle on the day of her death.

Earlier in the day, Tunisha had posted a video on her Instagram story where she was seen sitting on her make up chair.

Tunisha Sharma suicide Tunisha Sharma shared this video on her Instagram stories a few hours ago.

Tunisha had also shared a photo on her Instagram profile on Saturday with a caption that read, “Those who are driven by their Passion Doesn’t stop.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tunisha Sharma (@_tunisha.sharma_)

A few days ago, Tunisha had shared a selfie with an optimistic caption that read, “Be happy in the moment, that’s enough.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tunisha Sharma (@_tunisha.sharma_)

Born in 2002 in Chandigarh, Tunisha has previously worked in films like Fitoor, Baar Baar Dekho, Dabangg 3, Kahaani 2 among others. She started acting at the age of 14.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tunisha Sharma (@_tunisha.sharma_)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tunisha Sharma (@_tunisha.sharma_)

Tunisha had also appeared in a few music videos including Heeriye, Mann Basiya, Tu Baith Mere Samne, among many others.

Watch Tu Baith Mere Samne featuring Tunisha Sharma here:

Watch Mann Basiya featuring Tunisha Sharma here:

Watch Heeriye featuring Tunisha Sharma here:

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Essentials| Weekly news express with MCQs : COP15, Taliban’s w...
UPSC Essentials| Weekly news express with MCQs : COP15, Taliban’s w...
The men who counted trains at New Delhi Railway Station – and lost Rs 2.6...
The men who counted trains at New Delhi Railway Station – and lost Rs 2.6...
Maoist violence, deaths down; Chhattisgarh sees rise in cases
Maoist violence, deaths down; Chhattisgarh sees rise in cases
Cow dung touch: Chhattisgarh school, hostel get fresh coat of paint
Cow dung touch: Chhattisgarh school, hostel get fresh coat of paint

Tunisha had once said in an interview with Telly Reporter that she was trying to break out of the image of being the ‘young Katrina Kaif’ as she had played the younger version of Kaif in the film Fitoor.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 24-12-2022 at 08:08:05 pm
Next Story

Merry Christmas 2022: Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Greetings Card, Wallpapers, Messages, Photos, Pics

Christmas Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Palak Tiwari Christmas photos
Palak Tiwari’s ‘Christmas mood’ photo dump features mom Shweta Tiwari, brother Reyansh
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Dec 24: Latest News
Advertisement
close