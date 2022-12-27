scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Dec 27, 2022

Who’s the bigger star — Vijay or Ajith? Trisha weighs in

Trisha reacts to the debate over who's the bigger star between Vijay and Ajith Kumar.

raangi trailerTrisha will be seen next in Raangi.
The debate about who’s the bigger star between Vijay and Ajith Kumar refuses to die down. It was renewed with new vigour when film producer Dil Raju described Vijay as a bigger deal than Ajith in Tamil Nadu. And it didn’t go down well with fans of Ajith.

Recently, Trisha, who has shared screen space with both superstars, was asked to weigh in on the matter. The actor was asked what she thought about the controversy. She said, “Even before I came into films, they (Vijay and Ajith) were veterans. Even then I didn’t feel like that. Because we watch them as an audience for the joy of cinema. Of course, each has his own fan clubs. But, this number 1 game was created by us. How can I say who’s number 1 or number 2? Both are very, very big superstars.”

Trisha has known Vijay and Ajith for many years now. While she was paired opposite Vijay in blockbusters like Gilli, the actor has shared screen space with Ajith in hits like Mankatha and Yennai Arindhaal.

“Vijay is always peaceful and calm. I like the way he deals with life. He has found his inner peace. I like Ajith’s disposition. He is such a gentleman and so real. He doesn’t have the airs of a superstar,” she further said.

It’s said that Trisha will share screen space with Vijay in Thalapathy 67. If it’s true, then it will mark the reunion of Vijay and Trisha after a gap of 14 years. The last film they acted in together was the 2008 film Kuruvi.

Meanwhile, Ajith and Vijay are waiting for the release of Thunivu and Varisu, respectively. Both films are due to arrive during the Pongal festival.

