Monday, Jan 02, 2023

When SS Rajamouli, Allu Arjun said ‘Hrithik Roshan is nothing in front of Prabhas’

After watching Hrithik Roshan's Dhoom 2, SS Rajamouli wondered can he ever make a film that matched a Bollywood movie in terms of scale and quality.

Prabhas, Hrithik RoshanSS Rajamouli had earlier compared Prabhas with Hrithik Roshan.

SS Rajamouli has emerged as one of the most influential filmmakers of Indian cinema. His films sell more tickets in the Hindi belt now than it does across south Indian states. He has also become the latest calling card for Indian cinema for the Western audience, thanks to his latest blockbuster RRR.

However, there was a time when Rajamouli wondered can he ever make a film that matched a Bollywood movie in terms of scale and quality. An old video of Rajamouli sharing his thoughts on Bollywood’s supremacy presumably during the audio release function of Billa (2009), starring Prabhas, has resurfaced online.

Also Read |Amid Vijay vs Ajith debate, Varisu star reveals his true rival: ‘He was the reason for my growth’

“A few years ago when Dhoom 2 was released, I wondered how come Bollywood filmmakers could achieve such quality. Don’t we have actors like Hrithik Roshan? Can we make films like that? As I was wondering about these questions, I saw a song from Billa and its posters. And now we saw the trailer. I have to say this now that Hrithik Roshan is nothing in front of Prabhas. Thank you Meher Ramesh for taking the quality of Telugu cinema beyond Bollywood and to the level of English films,” Rajamouli said.

Tollywood star Allu Arjun was also present at the event and reiterated the sentiments of SS Rajamouli. “I will say it in just one word. Prabhas is my favourite hero outside the members of the family. He’s good-looking; he can fight very well and is number 1 at everything. As Rajamouli said Hrithik Roshan is nothing in front of him,” he added.

The tables have turned drastically since that speech by SS Rajamouli. Today, films from south India outperform Hindi movies not just in terms of scale and budget but also at the box office front. In 2022, two films (RRR and KGF: Chapter 2) that originated from south India did a global business of over Rs 1000 crore each. At the same time, the movies starring some of the biggest superstars of Bollywood are struggling to find takers in the Hindi heartland.

After that speech, Rajamouli went on to work with Prabhas in the Baahubali series. And the filmmaker changed the face of Indian cinema. Prabhas also became the new-age pan-India star.

First published on: 02-01-2023 at 19:05 IST
