When Laththi actor Vishal was asked why heroes only play high-ranking police officers

Actor Vishal’s cop drama Laththi features him not as a high-ranking police officer but a constable whose only weapon on duty is a wooden stick or lathi. The actor reveals that when he met real-life constables during his research for the film, he was asked why do actors always play high-ranking police officers and not constables.

Vishal was very happy that the question came to him at a time when he was playing a constable and that validated his choice of films.

In an interview with indianexpress.com, Vishal recalled the incident and said, “We took videos and I went and met constables on duty. In fact, a constable directly asked me, ‘Sir, why do all heroes play only high-ranking officials? Why don’t you show our plight also?’ I told him, ‘Yes, I am doing that now. It’s a coincidence that you are asking me this and when you watch the film, you will be proud of me.’ The question came to me at the right time. It’s true what he said and it was a blessing in disguise because this film will connect with those particular people of society.”

Vishal also recalled a particular shooting sequence where he refused to go by what was written in the script. The Avan Ivan actor revealed that because he felt the space to show his potential strongly, he decided to improvise.

“There is one segment of 10 minutes where I had the scope, the opportunity to make people appreciate my acting. The director came and gave me the paper but I told him that I don’t want the paper. I know the content. I told the producers to please keep at least 10 cameras because I don’t know what I will do for the next two minutes but just crank it. I can’t go by the paper. I just thought that your kid is missing and what will you do as a father. I didn’t use anything and just went with the flow,” he said.

Luckily for him, the response he got from the crew gave him a lot of confidence. He revealed, “The response starts from the shooting spot. When people clap on the shooting spot, it’s not that they want me to feel good. It’s just that they feel that they are part of a winning film. So, I felt that if they liked it, I feel the audience will also like it”

Amidst the promotions of Laththi, many reports suggested Vishal is getting married to actor Abhinaya. However, he completely denied these reports and said, “There is no truth to it. I am totally focused on my work right now. Laththi has all my attention and post that I will be committed to Mark Antony and my directorial debut Thupparivaalan 2. So, there is no time for marriage right now.”