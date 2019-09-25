What we do on screen is aimed to entertain people, says actress Tanuja

Veteran actress Tanuja attended the closing ceremony of the 14th Marathi Film Appreciation Course, ‘Chitrapat Rasaswad Shibir’, a week-long course held between September 18 to 24 and organised by the National Film Archive of India (NFAI), in association with the Federation of Film Society of India (FFSI). It was held at NFAI’s Law College Road campus.

The actress awarded certificates to the participants on the successful completion of the course. Speaking at the occasion, she advised the audience to give equal respect to all kinds of cinema.

“What we do on screen is aimed to entertain people,” she said. “But it is also expected that the audience should learn values from the films they watch.”

She also donated a personal collection of photographs of her family and friends to NFAI for the purpose of preservation. The highlight of the acquisition was the original poster of the film ‘Chhabili’ (1960), directed by Shobhna Samarth, starring her daughters Tanuja and Nutan in the leading roles.

To celebrate Tanuja’s 75th birthday on September 23, a special screening of the acclaimed Marathi film, ‘Pitruroon’, starring Tanuja and Sachun Khedekar, was also organised following the closing ceremony. Tanuja’s daughter and actress Tanishaa Mukerji was present at the function as well.