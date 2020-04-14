Behind the scenes: Zoya Akhtar begins online series to discuss the making of her films

Off The Record is available on YouTube. (Express Photo) Off The Record is available on YouTube. (Express Photo)

Filmmakers Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti have launched a series where the cast and crew of Tiger Baby Film productions will share ‘what went into creating some of their best scenes’.

The series, titled Off The Record, began on Sunday with Zoya’s brother, actor Farhan Akhtar talking about his intense scene from Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, where his character Imran meets his father (Naseeruddin Shah) for the first time.

“Took a walk down memory lane .. come join me,” Farhan, who also produced Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, wrote on Twitter along with the video.

The caption of the video, which is available on YouTube, reads, “We make films for the silver screen but the little stories that make the big picture don’t always come through. Here’s introducing our ‘Off The Record’ series where the cast and crew from the Tiger Baby clan let us in on what went into creating some of their best scenes, what their psychology was in that moment and why this particular scene will always remain unforgettable to them.”

Zoya Akhtar directorial Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara (ZNMD) also starred Hrithik Roshan, Katrina Kaif, Abhay Deol and Kalki Koechlin.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd