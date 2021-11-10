Shree Narayan Singh to make digital debut with ZEE5 series Sutliyan: ‘A story of home coming’

Streaming platform ZEE5 on Tuesday announced its next original series Sutliyan, to be directed by Shree Narayan Singh of Toilet: Ek Prem Katha fame. Dubbed as a slice-of-life family drama, laced with deep-seated emotional turmoil, lighthearted humour and sibling camaraderie, the show will feature actors Ayesha Raza, Shiv Pandit, Vivaan Shah and Plabita Borthakur.

The story is about a family where the adult children return to their family home in Bhopal, the city where they grew up, weeks before Diwali.

“As they meet after years, trying to come to terms with situations, they are burdened with emotional baggage from the past and unresolved conflicts in relationships as they undergo the challenging, yet necessary journey of emotional and spiritual cleansing,” the official synopsis read.

What is it like to visit your home after a long time and experience everything unimagined? A mixed bag of emotions rolling now.#Sutliyan coming soon on #ZEE5 pic.twitter.com/vTwzuFjY9B — ZEE5 (@ZEE5India) November 9, 2021

Manish Kalra, Chief Business Officer, ZEE5 India said, the aim is to create fresh and relatable stories from heartland India.

“With Sutliyan, we aim to offer a heart-warming, slice of life family drama which will make you laugh, cry and reunite with your family,” Kalra said in a statement.

Singh, who ventures into the OTT space with Sutliyan, said he was touched by the way the emotions have been tapped in the show.

“I was attracted to this series for one reason – nowadays where emotions in personal life are expressed through emojis, here is a show which was real, and which makes you want to pick up the phone and call your mom or book a ticket home,” said the director, whose directorial credits also include Shahid Kapoor-starrer Batti Gul Meter Chalu.

Sutliyan is being produced by Manor Rama Pictures.

Producers Karan Raj Kohli and Viraj Kapur said the aim through the show is to make people realise the importance of home and family.

“Set in a ‘glass-half-full’ post-covid world, Sutliyan is a story of home coming with ‘threads’ unravelling over Diwali. With this nostalgic series, we want to remind our audiences that ‘home is where the heart always is.’ If we’re able to do that as producers, we’re home,” they said.

Sutliyan is currently in production and will premiere on ZEE5 later this year.