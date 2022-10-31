ZEE5 sets premiere date of Mukhbir The Story of a Spy

Prakash Raj and Adil Hussain-starrer series Mukhbir – The Story of a Spy is set to be released on November 11 on ZEE5, the streamer announced on Monday. Inspired by true events, the ZEE5 Original espionage thriller narrates the story of an Indian secret agent who led the country to evade several aggressive advances from the enemy country by providing intelligence.

Raj, known for films such as Singham, Iruvar, and Kanchivaram, said the series is a tribute to the unsung heroes of India.

“Mukhbir celebrates the bravery and the sacrifices of the unsung heroes of India, the spies and I am glad to be a part of such a remarkable project. These spies go unnoticed despite their silent but monumental work and hence, Mukhbir is our tribute to their selfless efforts,” the National Award winner said in a statement.

Hussain said he is often inclined towards inspiring stories and Mukhbir is no different.

“I am especially inclined towards stories which move the viewers and inspire them to go beyond the ordinary. Mukhbir is one such story which will appeal to every Indian across the globe. Also, it was exciting to work with the talented director duo of Shivam Nair and Jayprad Desai who have notable experience and expertise in this genre,” added the actor, known for movies such as The Reluctant Fundamentalist and Life of Pi.

The eight-episode series is directed by Shivam Nair of Special Ops fame and Jayprad Desai.

Produced by Victor Tango Entertainment, Mukhbir also stars Zain Khan Durrani, Barkha Bisht, Zoya Afroz, Harsh Chhaya, Satyadeep Mishra and Karan Oberoi.