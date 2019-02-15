ZEE5 to launch 72 new originals

ZEE5 celebrated its first anniversary on February 14. On the occasion, it announced an extensive line-up of 72 new original shows which will be streamed on its platform till March 2020.

This includes shows across multiple genres and languages including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Marathi, Bengali and Malayalam.

ZEE5 also unveiled the logos of 19 shows. Out of the 19 shows that have been unveiled, 11 are in Hindi while the rest are in the regional languages. It will air brand new seasons of popular Hindi series Karenjit Kaur and Rangbaaz.

The event was attended by many celebrities including Arjun Rampal, S Sreesanth, Pooja Bhatt, Shakti Kapoor, Saqib Saleem, Mahesh Bhatt, Goldie Behl, Guneet Monga, Parambrata Chatterjee, Raima Sen, Payel Sarkar, Riddhi Sen, Kathir, Sujay Dahake and Vikram Gokhale among others.

Commenting on the milestone, Amit Goenka, CEO, International Broadcast Business and Z5 Global said, “It is a very proud moment indeed for us as we celebrate the first anniversary of ZEE5. A year in, we have seen how ZEE5 has, in fact, bolstered the network channels’ fanbase through its Before TV and catch-up content offerings.”

He added, “With its strong content library, the platform has established a niche for itself in the regional markets of our country – a space that has always remained a focus for us as a Group. In the next few years, we will be investing in ZEE5 to make it the most widely subscribed and viewed Indian entertainment app globally.”