ZEE5 casts Mona Singh, Swastika Mukherjee and Shamita Shetty for Black Widows

The shooting of Black Widows is currently underway in Kolkata with the crew observing all the safety measures and precautions. (Photo: Mona Singh/Instagram, Swastika Mukherjee/Instagram and Shamita Shetty/Instagram)

Actors Mona Singh, Swastika Mukherjee and Shamita Shetty will star in the Indian version of popular series Black Widows, ZEE5 announced on Friday. The streamer struck a deal with NENT Studios UK in June to develop two 12-episode seasons of the series, which is based on the Finnish drama of the same name.

The Indian version will be the eighth international remake following versions in Ukraine, Estonia, Lithuania, the Middle East, Mexico, Scandinavia and the Czech Republic. To be directed by Birsa Dasgupta, the show will also feature Sharad Kelkar, Raima Sen, Parambrata Chattopadhyay, Aamir Ali and Sabyasachi Chakraborty.

The series is described as a darkly comic story of three best friends who try to kill their husbands. “It doesn’t all quite go to plan; one of the men survives and looks set on revenge. The women’s friendship and mutual trust are then put to the test as their lives get ever more complicated, and they do what they can to stay alive,” the official plotline reads.

Mukherjee, who most recently featured in Dil Bechara and Amazon series Pataal Lok, called the show a “dream project”.

“How often do you get a chance to be part of an international adaptation with a talented director like Birsa (director) and a phenomenal cast? We are working hard to maintain the standard of the show and I am certain that with an ensemble cast like ours, we will make the Indian adaptation of ‘Black Widows’ as talked about as the Finnish one,” Mukherjee said in a statement.

Singh said being part of a show, which has had seven remakes, is a huge opportunity for her as an actor. The cast is outstanding. Birsa is doing a tremendous job of keeping the narrative gripping and giving us the freedom to bring out the best in our respective roles. I cannot wait for the audience to see what we have in store for them,” she said.

Shetty said she is blessed to be a part of the project.

“It is a genre that has not been explored as much in India as it has been internationally. Dark humour is tough to understand and even tougher to act! But we are trying out level best to do justice to our respective roles,” the actor said.

The shooting of the show is currently underway in Kolkata with the crew observing all the safety measures and precautions. The show is scheduled to premiere on ZEE5 in December.

