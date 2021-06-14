ZEE5 announces partnership with TVF, to stream originals and upcoming seasons of popular shows

The Viral Fever (TVF) originals and upcoming seasons of its popular titles like Pitchers, Tripling, Humorously Yours, Engineering Girls and The Aam Aadmi Family will stream on ZEE5 as part of a partnership announced by the streaming giants on Monday.

While the original TVF shows and upcoming seasons of its popular shows will be available on ZEE5’s SVOD (subscription video-on-demand) platform, existing seasons of shows like Permanent Roommates, Tech Conversations with Dad, Awkward Conversations, PA-Gals, Inmates, Weekends, The Insiders and Zeroes will be available on the streaming giant’s AVOD (advertising video-on-demand) platform.

Manish Kalra, Chief Business Officer, ZEE5 India, said that their partnership with TVF was the obvious step in the direction of their new agenda, “Entertainment Inclusion”. “Over 60% of our audience comes from Hindi-speaking markets and TVF caters perfectly to that group. Being a customer-obsessed platform, we are delighted to bring these much-loved and iconic TVF shows to our platform to further enhance our extensive library of purposeful, multilingual, and diverse titles,” he said.

The Viral Fever founder Arunabh Kumar said that the tie-up would allow TVF to access a wider audience. Arunabh said, “We are always trying to push the boundaries with our characters and stories, and we are confident that with the power of the ZEE5 platform, our teams and stories will win the hearts of millions of new viewers across the country and the world over. With this collaboration, we are looking forward to creating real magic, not just bringing the best of TVF on the platform but also creating memorable new seasons and shows that our viewers and fans can thoroughly enjoy.”