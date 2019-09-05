ZEE5 announces film on Indian basketball star Satnam Singh Bhamara

After being the inspiration for several Bollywood films, the lives of our sports stars have started to inspire web series and digital films too. Hotstar’s docu-drama Roar of The Lion on the life of former skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Netflix’s docu-series Cricket Fever-Mumbai Indians on the Indian Premier League’s Mumbai Indians team gave viewers an insight into the cricketing world. Now, ZEE5 has announced a film on the life of Indian basketball player Satnam Singh Bhamara.

The streaming platform announced the film on Thursday. A tweet on the official Twitter handle of ZEE5 Premium read, “Proud to announce our next original film based on the life of @hellosatnam, produced by @ZeeStudios_ The film chronicles & celebrates the inspirational story of the iconic Indian basketball player! Be prepared for a slam dunk! 🏀 Streaming soon on @ZEE5Premium #SatnamSinghOnZEE5.”

Proud to announce our next original film based on the life of @hellosatnam, produced by @ZeeStudios_. The film chronicles & celebrates the inspirational story of the iconic Indian basketball player! Be prepared for a slam dunk! 🏀 Streaming soon on @ZEE5Premium #SatnamSinghOnZEE5 pic.twitter.com/eqAcGTW4RG — ZEE5 Premium (@ZEE5Premium) September 5, 2019

Excited about a film on his life, the 24-year-old basketball player tweeted, “It’s an amazing moment to see your own life’s journey captured into a film! Absolutely unreal! Thank you @ZeeStudios_ & @ZEE5Premium for making this film! #SatnamSinghOnZEE5.”

It’s an amazing moment to see your own life’s journey captured into a film! Absolutely unreal! Thank you @ZeeStudios_ & @ZEE5Premium for making this film! #SatnamSinghOnZEE5 pic.twitter.com/uITrbhWlmT — Satnam Singh Bhamara (@hellosatnam) September 5, 2019

Born in a remote village in Punjab, Satnam Singh Bhamara was introduced to basketball by his father. In 2015, he became the first Indian player to be drafted by an NBA team. Bhamara joined the Dallas Mavericks. He was also the first player to enter the NBA draft without playing in college or overseas since 2005.

Bhamara also represented India at the FIBA Asia Championship in 2011, 2013 and 2017.