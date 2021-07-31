scorecardresearch
Saturday, July 31, 2021
Zee Comedy Show, Balcony Buddies, Mimi: What to watch this weekend

From Kriti Sanon's Mimi to Farah Khan's Zee Comedy Show, here's what you can watch on OTT platforms this weekend.

By: Entertainment Desk | Mumbai |
July 31, 2021 8:34:26 am
mimi, zee comedy show, balcony buddiesYour weekend streaming fix is here

The weekend is here, and you can catch up on all the latest titles on your watch list. Coming to new releases, Farah Khan is set to spread laughter with her gang through Zee Comedy Show. Amol Parashar and Aisha Ahmed, on the other hand, will be seen in Balcony Buddies, a story of an unlikely friendship formed during the lockdown. This week, Kriti Sanon’s Mimi was released on Netflix and Jio Cinema, while Ashutosh Rana impressed all with his act in Chhatrasal. Here’s a list of other shows and films which hit OTT platforms this week.

Title

Platform 

Language
Zee Comedy Show ZEE5 Hindi
Balcony Buddies MX Player Hindi
Mimi Netflix Hindi
Centaurworld Netflix English
Glow Up: Season 3 Netflix English
Vivarium BookMyShow Stream English
Outer Banks: Season 2 Netflix English
Myth & Mogul: John DeLorean Netflix English
City Of Dreams Season 2 Disney Plus Hotstar  Hindi
Turning the Tables with Robin Roberts Disney Plus Hotstar English
Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life Disney Plus Hotstar English
The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse Disney Plus Hotstar English
Love in the Times of Corona Voot Select Hindi
How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast): Season 3 Netflix German
Mighty Express: Season 4 Netflix English
Chhatrasal MX Player Hindi
In The Heights BookMyShow Stream English
Resort to Love Netflix English
Flower Girl Netflix English
Thittam Irandu SonyLIV Tamil

Zee Comedy Show: ZEE5

Farah Khan with the contestants of Zee Comedy Show. (Photo: PR Handout)

Farah Khan is set to return to the small screen with Zee Comedy Show. The comedy series will feature Ali Asgar, Sugandha Mishra Bhosle, Dr. Sanket Bhosale, Gaurav Dubey, Ballraaj, Siddharth Sagar, Divyansh Dwivedi, Tejasswi Prakash, Aditya Narayan, Punit J. Pathak and Chitrashi Rawat as contestants.

Balcony Buddies: MX Player

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

MX Special interactive film Balcony Buddies showcases the story of an accidental friendship between two strangers in lockdown who have only one thing in common – a balcony facing each other. The film, starring Amol Parashar and Aisha Ahmed, celebrates lockdown friendships and bonds formed in unexpected ways. Balcony Buddies’ interactivity feature lets viewers make choices on behalf of the protagonists and navigate the story in a direction chosen by them.

Mimi: Netflix and Jio Cinema

In her review of Kriti Sanon-headlined Mimi, The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta wrote, “Finally, the film takes recourse to melodrama, what else, to resolve all its dilemmas. As tears flow, chests are beaten, minorities are othered, ‘fair’ complexions are remarked upon, and a wholly contrived end finishes up things.”

Also Read |Mimi movie review: Kriti Sanon, Pankaj Tripathi film rarely feels believable

Chhatrasal: MX Player

Set in 1649, MX Player’s Chhatrasal, starring Ashutosh Rana and Jitin Gulati in the lead roles, follows the story of King Chhatrasal who started a war against Mughal emperor Aurangzeb to free Bundelkhand.

The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse: Disney Plus Hotstar

Weekends are a great time to switch on your nostalgia mode and watch a good ol’ Mickey Mouse series. In this new installment, he embarks on a fun-filled journey and makes new friends along the way.

Love in the times of Corona: Voot Select

Love in the times of Corona stars Dipannita Sharma, Adil Hussain, Natasha Rastogi, Shibani Dandekar and Shekhar Ravjiani. The synopsis of the anthology film reads, “Love In The Times Of Corona explores the current turbulent time when the whole world is reassessing what’s most important in their lives with a deeper understanding.”

