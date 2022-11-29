Zakir Khan dedicates stand-up comedy show Tathastu to grandfather

Actor and stand-up comedian Zakir Khan‘s next offering Tathastu is all set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video. In the stand-up comedy show, Zakir will open up about his journey and learnings from life.

Zakir, who was born in Indore, has already presented sets on life as a young adult, romance and dating among other topics. However, in Tathastu, he will present a more vulnerable side of himself.

Talking about Tathastu, Zakir Khan says he would like to dedicate the upcoming stand-up comedy show to his grandfather. The comedian said, “It has always been exciting to work with Prime Video, from my first stand-up special, Haq se Single, to now it has been a magnificent journey. Tathastu is particularly close to my heart.”

He added, “This set is partially dedicated to my grandfather (Khan-sahab) as I take the audience through a journey about growing up, becoming an adult, all the while imparting the very life lessons that I learnt from him. I am sure that the viewers will find it relatable and refreshing. I am looking forward to seeing their reactions to this.”

The announcement of the show through social media elicited a plethora of reactions from his friends from the industry and fans. Actor Gulshan Deviah and comedienne Kaneez dropped multiple emojis on the post to show support. Actor Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub commented, “Zyada hi wait karwa diya iske liye (Made us wait a little too much).”

This is Zakir Khan’s third collaboration with Amazon Prime Video. Earlier his specials Haq Se Single and Kaksha Gyarvi released on the same platform.