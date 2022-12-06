Zakir Khan says ‘your decision making will change’ after watching his new special: ‘Everything will change if…’

Zakir Khan’s latest special Tathastu is now streaming on Prime Video and the stand-up comic believes his relationship with his audience has now grown to a level where he can share his personal life with them. Tathastu has Zakir talking about his family, his parents in a way that he has never done before. Zakir has been around for a few years now and while he was earlier known for his signature ‘Sakht Launda’ jokes, he and his audience have grown beyond that now. In a chat with indianexpress.com, Zakir said that he is moving ahead in his journey, but he is doing the same with his audience.

He explained that much like a friendship, that starts from being acquaintances and strengthens as time passes, he has had a similar experience with his fan base. “When you start a new friendship with someone, you joke around a little but as that friendship strengthens, you start talking about your home, your heartbreaks, your work problems. So that’s my relationship with my audience. I can now talk to them about my home, my family,” he explained. Tathastu is unlike many of Zakir’s previous specials (Haq Se Single, Kaksha Gyarvi) as this one has a strong emotional core. Zakir insisted that this one is just as funny, without being preachy but is more of a personal story.

Though he insists that Tathastu is not preachy, Zakir said that watching the show can influence one’s decision making. “My only request from the audience is that they must watch Tathastu in one go. After watching this, whatever decision you take in life, will be influenced by this. It will be like before and after (Tathastu). The way you take your decisions, your point of view, everything will change if you have watched Tathastu,” he said.

But way before he showed his emotional side to the audience, Zakir was known as the relatable guy who found the sweet spot between older Hindi comics and the new generation of English speaking comics. In the last few years, he has found fame across his international tours, OTT specials and the many videos on social media. Zakir believes that his bond with his audience is such that he just cannot lose his relatability. “I have a very strong bond with the people, and that continues. The way I live my life, it is not possible for me to not be relatable. I am very proud of that. I am very proud of the fact that I still meet at least 40 new people every month,” he said.

Zakir shared that he has always been fond of making friends. Traveling on trains and just gathering friends along the way, and even keeping in touch with all of them has resulted him in having almost 2000-3000 people in his broader circle. He said, “My circle, like the people in my entire circle are around 2000-3000 and all these people update me about their life. To be honest, I am like a social project. All these people think that it is their responsibility to update me about their life. What are they doing, thinking, everything. Like our house, we don’t call it a house, we call it a hostel. Here, everyone will always find a place to eat and sleep. We don’t say that let’s meet at home, we say let’s head back to our hostel. So this is the kind of life I live and I feel it is very advantageous for someone like me, in my profession.”

Zakir Khan’s new special Tathastu is now streaming on Prime Video.