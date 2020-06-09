Your Honor: Jimmy Sheirgill and Varun Badola lead this dark morality tale

Your Honor stars Jimmy Sheirgill and Varun Badola in lead roles. Your Honor stars Jimmy Sheirgill and Varun Badola in lead roles.

The trailer of crime-thriller Your Honor is out. Starring Jimmy Sheirgill, Varun Badola and Mita Vashisht in the lead roles, the web series will stream on SonyLIV.

In the one-minute-long trailer, we meet Bishan Khosla (Jimmy Sheirgill), a reputed judge whose teenage son Abeer (Pulkit Makol) is behind a hit and run case. The victim of the accident is the son of a gangster. To protect his son, Khosla tries everything, from filing a false missing report about his car to getting the car disposed of, but police somehow manage to get to his son.

Now, what happens when the case reaches the court of law and the judge hearing it is Khosla. He even asks, “If a judge commits the crime, who will have the power to judge him?”

From the look of it, Your Honor appears to be an engaging series backed by some great actors. It is adapted from the Israeli series Kvodo created by Ron Ninio, Ester Ramdar and Shlomo Mashiach.

Talking about the series, Jimmy Sheirgill had earlier said in a statement, “My role in Your Honor takes a chance with his own reality, the substance of the story is what convinced me to take up the part. The length an individual can go, burning all the bridges and principles for the ones he loves, is truly compelling.”

Helmed by Shool fame E Niwas, the series also stars Yashpal Sharma, Parul Gulati, Suhasini Mulay, Richa Pallod, Kunj Anand and Mahabir Bhullar. The release date of the series is yet to be announced.

