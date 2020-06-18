Your Honor first impression: Jimmy Sheirgill-starrer is a decent watch

Your Honor, starring Jimmy Sheirgill in the lead role, is streaming on SonyLIV. Your Honor, starring Jimmy Sheirgill in the lead role, is streaming on SonyLIV.

A crime is committed, a police investigation is on, and a reputed judge tries to distort it by misleading the police. Now, will the judge succeed in saving the guilty who happens to be his only son? Will the police get to the truth? Will the victim’s family, with a criminal background, take law into their own hands to get revenge? This makes for the basic plot of SonyLIV’s latest web series Your Honor – adapted from Israeli show Kvodo.

Writer Ishan Trivedi has built the narrative like puzzle boxes: the more you get closer, the more you are hooked. He has mashed-up the police procedural, the darkness of a criminal world and a father’s love for his son, and has created a twisted web of suspicion. You choose your hero and villain from the very first scene, still with every episode, you might get confused which is which and who to root for.

Your Honor has Jimmy Sheirgill as an upright, honest and reputed judge Bishan Khosla. We see him oscillating between his ethics and love for his son Abeer (Pulkit Makol), who is involved in a hit-and-run case. His son is his only weakness, and it is this weakness which is central to the plot.

But, my problem with Sheirgill’s character is the haste with which it is presented, making it come across as half-baked. He looks uncomfortable every time he has a scene with his son Abeer and seems to be trying too hard to get into the shoes of a father. The only portions where he looks convincing are when he tries to deceive the police.

Varun Badola in Your Honor. Varun Badola in Your Honor.

Apart from Jimmy Sheirgill, actors Varun Badola, Mita Vashisht, Yashpal Sharma and Suhasini Mulay are as good as they have always been. The younger lot, Parul Gulati and Pulkit Makol do not bring much to the table.

The climax of every episode leaves you at the edge-of-your-seat, and the thrills keep coming as the episodes pass. If, like me, you love watching police procedurals and court dramas, Your Honor is a decent pick.

