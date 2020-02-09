You season three starts filming

You season three, which stars Penn Badgley and Victoria Pedretti in the lead, will premiere in 2021. You season three, which stars Penn Badgley and Victoria Pedretti in the lead, will premiere in 2021.

You showrunner Sera Gamble has revealed that the team of the popular Netflix series has started shooting for the third season.

Gamble made the announcement on Twitter.

“We’ve started work on season 3. Just thought you’d want to know. #YouNetflix,” she captioned the picture that showed her standing on a doormat which read: “Hello, YOU”

We’ve started work on season 3. Just thought you’d want to know. #YouNetflix pic.twitter.com/Ih9MQl9BqU — Sera Gamble (@serathegamble) February 7, 2020

The official You Twitter account confirmed the series will be returning for a third outing last month and stars Penn Badgley and Victoria Pedretti will be reprising their roles.

You season three will premiere in 2021.

