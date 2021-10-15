You Season 3 review roundup: Netflix series is trashier, and not as smart as it thinks it is

Netflix’s thriller series You, has returned for a third season. Love (Victoria Pedretti) and Joe (Penn Badgley), after their various murderous excursions in Season 2, have moved to the suburbs and are now parents to a child Henry. A little recap: Joe is the sly murderous stalker who gets obsessed with women. In the first season it was Beck, who was killed, and second season it was Love, who turned out to be exactly like Joe, as she stalked him too.

Yet, despite their similarities, their relationship is considerably fractured as Joe is busy stalking another woman, while Love is trying to raise a child, who just might not be very happy with Joe. So, basically, they’re far from an idyllic suburban couple. Going by the reviews, the bizarre series has more grimy and unsettling twists, and the biggest problems aren’t just the nosy and vapid neighbours. Season 3 begins with a frustrated Joe, as he wanted a girl and instead got a son. At the same time, he has found a new obsession and simultaneously, trying to rekindle his relationship with Love.

The reviews for the series appear mixed, with some critics pondering over how long can the audience continue watching a serial killer trying to evade being caught, while others praised it for being fresh in its third instalment. The Independent wrote, “You becomes a bit more unbelievable each time there’s a new victim. In the real world, Joe and Love’s combined body count would likely have attracted more than a little attention by now. But the show gets us to suspend our disbelief, because, well – it’s so fun, so messed-up, and the characters are in such a world of trouble, we desperately want it to go on.” There is consensus regarding the acting, as the leads perform their roles with a delicate finesse and do as much as they can with the storyline

On the other hand CNN reviewed the show, calling it a ‘latter-day Dexter’. “While Season 3 certainly doesn’t disappoint, the disclaimer would be that this is one of those shows — like spiritual daddy “Dexter,” which makes its own return next month — where less might ultimately be more in contemplating the length of its run. As amusing as it is watching bad guys have bad days, this is one of those wells that doesn’t — or shouldn’t — possess a bottomless supply of last-minute escapes.”

However, the show has been criticised for its repetitive patterns, as the lead character continues to repeat the same behaviour again, to the point of exhausting predictability. “Despite its overt trashiness (and we don’t automatically mean that as an insult; there’s always room for a solid bit of entertaining trash), You has previously attempted to tackle quite weighty issues such as trauma, addiction and domestic violence – although, in our humble opinion, it’s never handled well.” The show isn’t as smart as it thinks it is, the review added.

You is streaming on Netflix.