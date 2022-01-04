Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein trailer: Tahir Raj Bhasin is caught in the web of dark desire and true love

Netflix on Tuesday shared the trailer of its upcoming romantic thriller Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein, starring Tahir Raj Bhasin, Shweta Tripathi and Anchal Singh in the lead roles. The trailer’s USP is that it doesn’t reveal a lot about what one can expect from the web series. For now, we know Tahir’s character is the one that drives the plot forward as he is pulled in opposite directions by two women in his life – one who loves him and the other who desires him.

The cinematography looks sharp, and the actors suit their parts in the sneak peek that has been released. The ominous recreation of Shah Rukh Khan’s popular track from Baazigar adds to the already intriguing world. Now only time will tell if Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein manages to evoke the right kind of response among the audience. The project also stars Satish Kaushik as a mafia lord.

The official synopsis of Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein reads, “A romantic simpleton, Vikrant, becomes an object of desire for Purva, who will go to any lengths to get him. As Purva’s ruthless efforts to make him hers begin to destroy all that he holds dear, the mild-mannered Vikrant finds a new side to him emerging. In order to escape Purva’s clutches and reclaim his life with his true love, Shikha, he goes down a dark path only to regret it later in this pulpy thriller.”

Helmed by Sidharth Sengupta, the web series will start streaming on Netflix from January 14 onwards.