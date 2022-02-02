Tahir Raj Bhasin-Shweta Tripathi’s Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein set to return for Season 2

Pulpy-thriller Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein has been greenlit for another season by Netflix. The lead actor Tahir Raj Bhasin took to Instagram on Wednesday to share the big news with his fans. “Uss din Khabar aayi ki Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein ka naya season aa raha hai aur hum khushi se kood pade. Sorry, just practicing Vikrant’s voiceovers again because a New Season is happening!!!! 💥🧨🥂” he captioned his post.

Apart from Tahir, the eight-episode series also starred Anchal Singh and Shweta Tripathi as protagonists, while actors like Saurabh Shukla, Anant Joshi played pivotal roles. Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein presents the story of a middle-class boy Vikrant (Bhasin) who becomes an object of desire for the powerful Purva (Singh). As Vikrant tries his best to break out from her clutches and live a normal life with his true love Shikha (Tripathi), he takes the dark path, only to regret it later.

Talking about the success of the first season, creator Sidharth Sengupta said that the project is extremely close to his heart. He added that ‘it’s humbling to see it not only come to life but also being loved by audiences all over the globe’. Thanking his team and co-writers, Sengupta further said, “It is overwhelming to know that such a vast audience not only in India but also across the world have enjoyed and appreciated the show. We are excited to get working on season 2 of Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein and bring it for the fans soon.”

Tanya Bami, series head, Netflix India shared data about the show, stating that it’s ‘currently at number 6 in the Top 10 global non-English TV list and featured in the Top 10 row in 11 countries on Netflix’. She added, “The twisted tale has been appreciated by both critics and viewers alike, for its bold theme of subverting the gender dynamics, power play in a relationship and the sharp and refreshing performances of Anchal, Tahir and the effortless Saurabh Shukla who have packed in more than a punch. For everyone who asked, what happens next, we are excited to announce the second season of the genre-bending series with newer plot twists and surprises galore.”