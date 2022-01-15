Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein, The Tragedy of Macbeth, Human: 7 titles that are our top picks this weekend and where to watch them

This week offers plenty of great cinema on the small screen, so get those bags of popcorn (there must be some leftovers from Lohri) and park yourself in front of the TV. Tahir Raj Bhasin is the star in focus this week with Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein and Ranjish Hi Sahi out on Netflix and Voot Select respectively. Human brings back Shefali Shah on our small screens. Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand-starrer The Tragedy of Macbeth is a must, must watch. If you missed Eternals on the big screen, it is now available on Disney Plus Hotstar. Happy watching!

Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein: Netflix

Tahir Raj Bhasin in a still from the Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein trailer. (Photo: Netflix) Tahir Raj Bhasin in a still from the Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein trailer. (Photo: Netflix)

The Netflix show, starring Tahir Raj Bhasin, Shweta Tripathi Sharma and Anchal Singh, is a pulpy thriller. It follows the story of a simple man Vikrant (Bhasin), who is an object of desire for daughter of a local strongman Purva (Singh). She is ready to go to any lengths to get him. The eight-episode series is created and directed by Sidharth Sengupta. In his review of the show, Rohan Naahar of indianexpress.com wrote, “Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein is largely successful at balancing delectably dark humour with action-thriller elements.”

Human: Disney+ Hotstar

Shefali Shah and Kirti Kulhari play doctors in Human. Shefali Shah and Kirti Kulhari play doctors in Human.

The medical thriller, directed and created by Vipul Amrutlal Shah and Mozez Singh, is led by actors Shefali Shah and Kirti Kulhari. The show digs deep into the world of medicines and showcases the mystery of fast-tracked human drug trials for monetary gains by a pharma giant, which is owned by Shah’s character Dr Gauri. The show also stars Vishal N Jethwa, who was applauded for playing an antagonist in Mardaani 2.

Ranjish Hi Sahi: Voot Select

A still from Tahir Raj Bhasin-fronted series Ranjish Hi Sahi. A still from Tahir Raj Bhasin-fronted series Ranjish Hi Sahi.

The real-life love story of filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt and yesteryear diva Parveen Babi gets a fictional on-screen portrayal in Voot Select’s latest web show Ranjish Hi Sahi. Shankar (Tahir Raj Bhasin) is a struggling filmmaker who falls in love with Bollywood diva Amna Parvez (Amala Paul), leaving his wife Anju (Amrita Puri) stunned and him torn between two worlds. Now, how he will grapple with this emotional turmoil makes for the narrative of Ranjish Hi Sahi. In her review of the show, The Indian Express’ Shubhra Gupta wrote, “Mahesh Bhatt’s life is replete with so much colour and believe-it-or-faint moments that this should have been a tell-all to end all tell-alls. Sadly, this ends up as just tell.”

Putham Pudhu Kaalai Vidiyaadhaa: Amazon Prime Video

A still from Putham Pudhu Kaalai Vidiyaadhaa. (Photo: Amazon Prime Video) A still from Putham Pudhu Kaalai Vidiyaadhaa. (Photo: Amazon Prime Video)

Amazon Prime Videos’ Putham Pudhu Kaalai Vidiyaadhaa is a follow-up to the 2020 anthology Putham Pudhu Kaalai. It features five stories helmed by filmmakers Balaji Mohan, Halitha Shameem, Madhumita, Surya Krishna and Richard Anthony. All the stories are set against the backdrop of lockdown that was imposed during the second wave of coronavirus. Manoj Kumar R of indianexpress.com called Putham Pudhu Kaalai Vidiyaadhaa “breezy, timely and young”.

The Tragedy of Macbeth: Apple TV plus

The Tragedy of Macbeth is streaming on The Tragedy of Macbeth is streaming on Apple TV Plus. (Photo: Instagram/ Denzel Washington)

The Tragedy of Macbeth is a film adaptation of the play Macbeth by William Shakespeare. Directed by Joel Coen, one-half of the Coen brothers, the film stars Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand as Lord and Lady Macbeth. The film promises a lot of drama and madness. The Indian Express’ film critic Shalini Langer, in her five-star review, has called the movie “a masterclass in one of the finest films of the year”. On review aggregation site Rotten Tomatoes, The Tragedy of Macbeth has scored 98 per cent.

Bangarraju: In cinemas

Bangarraju stars Nagarjuna Akkineni and Bangarraju stars Nagarjuna Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya

The film, starring Nagarjuna and Naga Chaitanya, is a sequel to the 2016 comedy-drama Soggade Chinni Nayana. The film stars Ramya Krishna and Krithi Shetty as female leads. It is written and directed by Kalyan Krishna Kurasala. Indianexpress.com’s Manoj Kumar R wrote in his review, “Bangarraju makes one wonder what kind of lies some actors have to tell themselves to sign such mediocre movies? But, those lies must be more fascinating than the stories they approve of.”

Eternals: Disney Plus Hostar

Eternals released in the theaters in December. (Photo: Marvel Studios) Eternals released in the theaters in December. (Photo: Marvel Studios)

Marvel Cinematic Universe movie, Eternals, is now available to watch online on Disney Plus Hotstar in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and English. The film has superheroes traverse the universe, explore unseen terrains, and battle creatures unknown to humankind. It stars Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Kit Harrington, Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, Barry Keoghan, and Kumail Nanjiani, among others.

