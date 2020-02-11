Yeh Ballet trailer: Netflix film explores the struggles of two male ballet dancers

Yeh Ballet will stream on Netflix from February 21. Yeh Ballet will stream on Netflix from February 21.

Two dancers Asif (Achintya Bose) and Nishu (Manish Chuhan), belonging to working-class families, dream to make it big in the field of dance, despite constraints. Their dreams find a direction when they get to train under an international ballet trainer (Julian Sands) who introduces them to ballet. The boys put their best foot forward to master the dance form, but in their journey to become the best ballet dancers, they face several challenges.

This is what makes for the trailer of Netflix’s latest original Yeh Ballet, inspired by the true story of two boys from Mumbai. The film has been directed by Sooni Taraporevala who also helmed a documentary of the same name in 2017.

Talking about the film, Sooni said in a statement, “Yeh Ballet is inspired by the real story of two young boys who were determined and dreamt big. It’s such an awesome and almost unbelievable story that it makes you believe in working with passion towards your goals. I discovered the boys a few years ago when my son was working with Aanand Gandhi, and I was asked if I would like to direct a VR documentary.”

“Out of various possible subjects I chose this one since I learnt ballet in my youth. I felt connected to their story and instantly wanted to share it with the world. A film like Yeh Ballet on a global service like Netflix will hopefully pique curiosity about the angelic mystique of ballet – but also demonstrate how dreams – no matter how outrageous, can be realised,” added Sooni who has also penned the screenplay of Mira Nair’s The Namesake.

The Netflix film Yeh Ballet has been choreographed by Shiamak Davar, Cindy Claes and Vitthal Patil. Ankur Tewari has composed the music for the film, which also stars Jim Sarbh in a pivotal role.

Bankrolled by Roy Kapur Films, Yeh Ballet will stream on Netflix from February 21.

