Yearly Departed trailer: Amazon Prime Video promises a funny end to 2020

Yearly Departed starts streaming on December 30 on Amazon Prime Video. (Photo: Amazon Prime Video/YouTube)

Amazon Prime Video has released the trailer of comedy special Yearly Departed. The one-hour special features Phoebe Robinson, Rachel Brosnahan, Tiffany Haddish, Patti Harrison, Natasha Legerro, Sarah Silverman, Natasha Rothwell and Ziwe.

The trailer has the comedians taking the stage in a funeral-like setting, but the funeral is of the year 2020.

Watch the trailer of Yearly Departed here:

The format here reminds us of the popular Comedy Central roast, but this time, instead of roasting a person, the comedians will roast the year 2020.

The official synopsis of the special reads, “Yearly Departed is a series of eulogies for the year 2020, where a lineup of all-women comedians will deliver everything from casual sex to beige Band-Aids and everything in between that we’ve “lost” in 2020. After a year of societal upheaval, plague, murder hornets and banana bread, Yearly Departed will give 2020 the huge send-off it deserves, from some of the world’s funniest women.”

Yearly Departed premieres on December 30 on Amazon Prime Video.

