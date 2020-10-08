Ginny Weds Sunny will make you feel light and happy: Yami Gautam

Ginny Weds Sunny will stream on Netflix. (Photo: Netflix)

Yami Gautam is all set to make her digital debut with Ginny Weds Sunny, which premieres on Netflix this Friday. The film, which also stars Vikrant Massey, sees Yami in a true-blue Bollywood avatar.

In an exclusive conversation with indianexpress.com, the actor opened up on what makes Ginny Weds Sunny different, what she feels about an OTT release and so much more.

Many people have found their match or are getting married or having babies during the lockdown. What’s been happening in your life during this time?

I am promoting shaadi (marriage) but only in work. Lockdown has been a roller coaster ride just like everybody else. I think I am blessed to be with my family and finally be able to travel back to Chandigarh after finishing my work on Ginny Weds Sunny.

Do you believe in love marriage or arranged marriage?

Love marriage. Even if it is not a love marriage, I think your own choice is very important. I would love to know a person. I was talking to one of my uncles the other day. He said I am looking for somebody for my son, but I am more than happy if he can introduce me to a girl because it’s always nicer to know the kid’s choice. So, today’s parents also understand and respect that.

What would be a perfect marriage for you?

The idea of perfect marriage would be to celebrate it just with my loved ones with no formality to please any guest. Enjoy the way it used to happen once upon a time with everyone involved in rituals but not getting into the “taam jhaam” of making it a grand affair. And no choreographed sangeet at my wedding for sure! I won’t have a DJ too at my wedding. My sister has already told me if any case this happens, she will be found behind the wedding tent having a party of her own.

Ginny is a fun girl full of spunk, a very out and out Punjabi. From where did you draw inspiration for the character?

I did have some idea about the character. In my head, she was a mix of some girls I have observed in real or saw in videos on social media. In my first film, I played Ashima from CR Park, Delhi. Ginny is from West Delhi. I wanted to make sure that I didn’t fall for a typical lingo or be too loud because she is a Punjabi. I kept two-three things in mind while executing the part. That little restraint is something you should know, especially when the character is dramatic. Like Pari (from Bala) was dramatic but Amar was clear about the fact that we don’t cross a line because we have to keep it real. You have to internalise and become the character.

You are sharing screen space with Vikrant. What was your impression of him before working with him and how did it change while working on the film?

I was excited. Like everybody else, I’ll also say that he is a fine performer. So nuanced. When you watch him (on-screen), you know what kind of effort he must have put in his characters. Even if he has a small part, he leaves an impact.

After signing the film, we spoke about the characters over a call. That’s it. So, I thought he’s nice and ‘kaam se kaam rakhne wala banda’, but on the sets, we bonded instantly over food. I came on the sets in extremely bad shape. I joined Ginny Weds Sunny right after I got out of typhoid. So, I was weak and all over the place. He was so nice and supportive like everyone on the sets.

But slowly, I saw this side of him that loves faffing and having fun. He is dramatic. He loves food. It was a fun experience of working with him. During night shoots, we all would sit together, and Vikrant would come up with ghost stories with some Kesar kaka and his gamcha. We bonded to an extent that after a point, performing a serious scene had become difficult for us because I could not stop laughing. Having said it all, he’s an incredible guy. He’s all heart and so supportive. He helps you explore your best. He’s one of my favourite co-actors.

Is Sunny similar to the man of your dreams? If you meet him in real life, what will be your reaction?

He’s so cheesy! I don’t think so. But through the film, you’d see a shift in him. The character grows. So, maybe the Sunny from the second half.

This is your first direct-to-OTT release. How is the feeling?

I’m very happy because it’s come as a huge saviour for the entertainment industry and even the audience in these tough times. While the debut happened because of the pandemic, this is not going to be an end of it. I have one more project set for an OTT release. I would like to dabble with both the mediums and the content it will offer.

What is the best part about an OTT release during the pandemic?

This release is special because my family will be watching the film together. When Vicky Donor released, my mom, sister and brother were together, but my father was away. And then most of the time I am travelling. So, as ironic as it may sound, I’m thankful for this time.

Lastly, what will you want the audience to take from the film?

Ginny Weds Sunny is a film that’ll make you feel light and happy. It’s a family entertainer. The film intends to spread joy. The timing couldn’t have been better for this film.

Ginny Weds Sunny will premiere on Netflix on October 9.

