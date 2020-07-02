scorecardresearch
Amit Sadh, Vidyut Jammwal starrer Yaara to release on ZEE5

A remake of 2011 French movie Gang Story, Yaara has been directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia and also stars Vijay Verma, Shruti Haasan and Sanjay Mishra.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi | Published: July 2, 2020 2:13:26 pm
yaara zee5 film cast Tigmanshu Dhulia directorial Yaara revolves around the life and friendship of four criminals. (Photo: PR Handout)

Vidyut Jammwal and Amit Sadh starrer Yaara will premiere on ZEE5, the streaming platform announced on Thursday. The Tigmanshu Dhulia film also stars Vijay Verma, Shruti Haasan and Sanjay Mishra.

A remake of 2011 French movie Gang Story, Yaara is set in North India. It traces the life and friendship of four criminals, their rise and fall, in the backdrop of operations across the India-Nepal border.

Speaking about Yaara, director Tigmanshu Dhulia said in a statement, “Yaara is a homage to honour friendship between four friends, a riveting take on any crime narrative that we have seen so far. I think another highlight of the film is the casting. It is a unique, talented mix of actors who have done a phenomenal job on each of their characters. All of them have their own indigenous style to express their lines and emotions.”

Check out some stills from Zee5 Original film Yaara:

zee5 yaara cast vidyut jammwal amit sadh Yaara stars Vidyut Jammwal, Amir Sadh, Vijay Verma among others. (Photo: PR Handout) yaara poster zee5 ZEE5 released some stills from Yaara. (Photo: PR Handout) shruti haasan yaara stills Yaara also features Shruti Haasan. (Photo: PR Handout)

Yaara has been produced by Sunir Kheterpal for Azure Entertainment.

