Amit Sadh, Vidyut Jammwal starrer Yaara to release on ZEE5

Tigmanshu Dhulia directorial Yaara revolves around the life and friendship of four criminals. (Photo: PR Handout) Tigmanshu Dhulia directorial Yaara revolves around the life and friendship of four criminals. (Photo: PR Handout)

Vidyut Jammwal and Amit Sadh starrer Yaara will premiere on ZEE5, the streaming platform announced on Thursday. The Tigmanshu Dhulia film also stars Vijay Verma, Shruti Haasan and Sanjay Mishra.

A remake of 2011 French movie Gang Story, Yaara is set in North India. It traces the life and friendship of four criminals, their rise and fall, in the backdrop of operations across the India-Nepal border.

Speaking about Yaara, director Tigmanshu Dhulia said in a statement, “Yaara is a homage to honour friendship between four friends, a riveting take on any crime narrative that we have seen so far. I think another highlight of the film is the casting. It is a unique, talented mix of actors who have done a phenomenal job on each of their characters. All of them have their own indigenous style to express their lines and emotions.”

Yaara has been produced by Sunir Kheterpal for Azure Entertainment.

